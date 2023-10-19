DuPont Achieves 69 Percent Reduction in Carbon Emissions at its Healthcare Industries Materials Site

DuPont

19 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Using a 2019 baseline, DuPont™ Liveo™ products at the facility will be made with electricity backed by renewable energy credits

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont™ Liveo™ today announced that its investment in Renewable Energy Credits (REC) to cover electricity consumption at the company's Healthcare Industrial Materials Site (HIMS) facility in Hemlock, Michigan, has resulted in a 69 percent reduction in the site's operational emissions versus a 2019 baseline.

While DuPont is committed to additional REC purchases annually, this is a significant step toward achieving supply chain decarbonization for its industry-leading DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions brand. DuPont will further partner with renewable energy suppliers, replace existing boiler systems with higher efficiency technology, expand existing and create new recycling programs, and work closely with suppliers to reduce the footprint of raw materials. These actions underscore the company's commitment to achieving its renewable energy goal and acting on climate stewardship as part of its 2030 Sustainability Goals.

"Making progress on supply chain decarbonization requires integrated planning and long-term commitment to forward progress – which we demonstrate through our steps toward reducing the carbon footprint of our operations," said Eugenio Toccalino, DuPont Liveo Healthcare Global Business Leader. "Not only are we looking at our footprint, but we also want to align with our customers that are at the forefront of sustainability to help them meet their goals."

Visit the Liveo™ Sustainability website to learn more about how Liveo™ is reducing its environmental impact. Also, visit DuPont's Sustainability website for more information about the company's 2030 Sustainability Goals.

About DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions
DuPont Liveo is a globally recognized leader in technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont

