DuPont and Menatek announce collaboration in the Global Bearing Market with NAZ Bearings®

GENEVA, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) and Menatek Defense Technologies today announced that they have entered into an agreement related to the global bearing market. This collaboration between the two companies involves NAZ Bearings®, an innovative bearing that is self-lubricating and maintenance free.

This collaboration leverages DuPont's ability to deliver tailor-made material solutions for wear and friction resistance, reliability in extreme conditions and lightweighting, and Menatek's design and manufacturing capabilities, resulting in a superior bearing capable of delivering ultra-high performance under heavy static and dynamic loads. ''Self-lubricating bearings'' is one of the challenges conquered by the Menatek group in collaboration with DuPont, through a bearing liner technology that eliminates maintenance and significantly extends bearing lifetime.

"This collaboration will bolster our leadership position in the industry and enable us to deliver greater value to our customers globally," said Bora Kılıç, DuPont EMEA Regional Business Director, MOLYKOTE® & Vespel®.

"This collaboration between the two companies will elevate customer satisfaction to the highest level by bringing together the latest technologies and best practices in the global bearing industry," said Naz Ünal, Chief Strategy Officer at Menatek Defense Technologies. "Because NAZ Bearings® are simply the most durable self-lubricating spherical bearings in its field."

This agreement enables both companies to provide a broad product range for users in the defense industry, as well as for those in the aerospace, high-speed train, tram, metro, wind turbine, and industrial platforms. Through collaborative R&D and strategic marketing efforts, both companies will continue to enable next generation bearing technologies for customers.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About Menatek Defense Technologies

Menatek Defense Technologies is a leading high-tech manufacturer and one of the largest supply chain leaders of Türkiye and the MENA Region for heavy to light military vehicles, all types of tactical & combat platforms and its wide range of strategic suppliers. Menatek excels in providing comprehensive solutions and support for MRO (Maintenance Repair Overhaul) and Subsystem Upgrade programs, complemented by technical training services.

More information about Menatek and its capabilities: www.menatek.com.tr.

