DuPont Announces 2023 North America Protection Innovation Award Winners

Personal Protective Equipment Manufacturers Honored for Innovative Use of DuPont™ Kevlar® or Nomex® in Glove and Sleeve Designs

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Personal Protection today announced the winners of the 10th annual Protection Innovation Award recognizing the use of Kevlar® and/or Nomex® materials in gloves or sleeves. The award highlights the design innovation, driven by DuPont Brand Licensees who are utilizing proprietary fiber solutions, in personal protective equipment (PPE) offering industry leading comfort and performance.

"The demand for multi-risk hazard protection, in a single glove or sleeve design, continues to be a trend. DuPont Brand Licensees are investing in expanded research to find innovative new materials that offer cut, heat, flame and electrical arc protection. They know that we put them in a leading position, when they integrate our latest Kevlar® and/or Nomex® material solutions, into their new products. They can count on their status as a licensee, and our support as an innovation leader, to help them address changing regulatory standards and unmet worker protection needs," said Christine Christmas, Global Market Leader, DuPont Personal Protection.

All products under consideration this year were submitted by DuPont hand and arm protection licensees with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. All feature Kevlar® and/or Nomex® yarns or fibers in their core design. Rating criteria used to score each submission included product design, use of DuPont material solutions, an ability to address unmet worker protection needs and potential to capitalize on opportunities in the protective equipment market.

Three products qualified as award winners for the current program year.

PIP ® Kut Guard ® Arc Flash Sleeve (S13ARCGY/N4-18, S13ARCGY/N4-18T)

A first-to-market product that features Kevlar ® and Nomex ® fibers in a single arc rated protective design. This sleeve features a seamless knitted single-ply shell and is the latest addition to the Protective Industrial Products ® portfolio of hand and arm protection equipment. It provides superior comfort and protection benefits to workers who face mechanical, contact heat and arc flash hazards. Wearers can rest easy knowing that this sleeve is the first to integrate the benefits of DuPont ™ Nomex ® Xtreme Arc Cut yarn. The sleeve is ideal for use in Automotive, Manufacturing, Utility, Oil & Gas and Electrified Vehicle (EV) industry applications. Designed to achieve an NFPA 70E Arc Flash Rating of PPE 2 (15.2 cal./cm 2 ) against electrical arc flash hazards, it also provides ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 mechanical (Cut Level A4) and contact heat (Level 2) performance ratings. The sleeve offers a rating of Level 4 in a Vertical Flame Test based on the ASTM F1358-08 test method. This result indicates the sleeve will not ignite when exposed to an open flame for 12 seconds.

The Mechanix Wear Leather Needlestick Law Enforcement glove delivers essential hazard protection against hypodermic needles, blades, and other sharp threats that Police Officers, SWAT units and Corrections officers may encounter while on duty. The innovative ArmorCore™ Needlestick resistant technology utilizes a proprietary spun yarn blended with Kevlar ® fibers to create a flexible single-layer woven material. This results in a lighter more dexterous needlestick barrier covering the entire palm and rolling over the fingertips allowing the glove to reach an ASTM F2878 (Level 2) Needlestick Puncture certification. In addition to puncture protection, this glove integrates a 360° cut resistant liner to ensure protection from cuts and lacerations since it offers high cut resistance to an ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 Cut Level A7 rating. Kevlar ® sewing thread is used throughout the glove construction for additional strength and durability. An outer shell of Durahide™ FR Goat Skin leather incorporates hot-stamped grip overlays on the fingers and palm for improved durability, grip, and comfort while on the job.

The rugged and durable Youngstown Waterproof Extreme Winter Mitt, developed for use in the harshest environments, features a unique 'trigger finger' mitt design for good dexterity while also keeping the hands warm. It is ideal for workers exposed to extreme conditions in the Utilities, Oil & Gas and Construction segments. The mitt offers multiple layers of integrated protection including a flame-resistant (FR) fleece liner and a layer of comfortable Nomex® 120g insulation. The inner liner, constructed from 100% Kevlar® fiber, offers a reliable layer of proven cut protection. A waterproof membrane layer, applied over a double-layered leather outer shell, provides a reliable barrier against extreme cold-weather elements. The glove also provides durable ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 (Cut Level A4, Puncture Level 5) mechanical protection performance. It also protects to an Arc Flash Rating (100 cal./cm2) based on the ASTM F2675/F2675M-22 standard.

DuPont consults with industrial equipment manufacturers, government entities and emergency response personnel to create solutions for personal protection applications. Our core mission is to focus on delivery of Kevlar® and Nomex® to those who need reliable PPE solutions.

DuPont™ Kevlar® fiber offers a lightweight but exceptionally strong component material for use in a variety of applications around the world. Kevlar® is the preferred choice of workers requiring mechanical protection and heat resistance to complete their daily tasks and get home safe at the end of their day.

DuPont™ Nomex® fiber continues a legacy of material science innovation by helping to enable delivery of unparalleled protection against multiple thermal hazard risks. Workers requiring protection against flash fire and arc flash can count on Nomex® to face any work task with a high degree of confidence.

For more information on the awards program, visit Protection Innovation Awards and review winning products from the last decade. For more details on DuPont collaboration with our brand licensees, connect with DuPont Personal Protection on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

