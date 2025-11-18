DuPont Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for Senior Notes

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced today the early results of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash up to $739,256,000 aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its 5.419% Notes due 2048 issued on November 28, 2018 (the "2048 Notes"). The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 3, 2025 (the "Offer to Purchase").

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 17, 2025 (such date and time, the "Early Tender Date"), according to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, the aggregate principal amount of the 2048 Notes listed in the table below has been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer. Withdrawal rights for the 2048 Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 17, 2025.

Title of

Series of

Notes CUSIP / ISIN

No. Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding Aggregate

Principal Amount

Tendered at or

prior to the Early

Tender Date Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Accepted Approximate

Proration

Factor Tender Offer

Consideration(1)(2) 5.419%

Notes due

2048 26078J AF7 /

US26078JAF75 $1,855,219,000 $936,618,000 $739,256,000 78.9627 % $1,000

(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of 2048 Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase by the Company. (2) Does not include Accrued Interest, which will also be payable as described below.

As the aggregate principal amount of the 2048 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date exceeded the Maximum Tender Amount, DuPont will accept for purchase the 2048 Notes on a prorated basis, and DuPont will not purchase any additional 2048 Notes after the Early Tender Date. Payment for the 2048 Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and that were accepted for purchase will be made on November 19, 2025, the second business day after the Early Tender Date (such date, the "Early Settlement Date"). The consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of 2048 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be $1,000.00 (excluding Accrued Interest). Holders of 2048 Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest on such 2048 Notes from the last interest payment date with respect to such 2048 Notes to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date ("Accrued Interest"). The Tender Offer will continue to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 3, 2025, or any other date and time to which DuPont extends the Tender Offer, unless earlier terminated.

Following the successful completion of the Tender Offer, repayment at maturity of DuPont's 4.493% Notes due 2025 and the special mandatory redemption of DuPont's (i) $900,000,000 principal amount of 4.725% Notes due 2028 issued on October 2, 2025, (ii) $225,963,000 principal amount of 5.319% Notes due 2038 issued on October 2, 2025 and (iii) $294,781,000 principal amount of 5.419% Notes due 2048 issued on October 2, 2025, DuPont will have successfully achieved its intended post-Electronics separation capital structure by repaying approximately $4.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its senior notes.

