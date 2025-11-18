DuPont Breaks Ground on MOLYKOTE® Lubricants Manufacturing Plant in China

New capacity of specialty lubricants to accelerate business growth and innovation in the region

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new MOLYKOTE® specialty lubricants manufacturing plant in the Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province in East China. The event marks a significant step forward in the global capacity expansion, customer responsiveness, and regional innovation for the MOLYKOTE® business. The manufacturing unit is being built at the Yangtze River International Chemical Industrial Park in the Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone and is expected to be operational by early 2027.

With this strategic investment, MOLYKOTE® aims to address strong customer demand for advanced lubricants in transportation, industrial, energy, and electronics in China. The new plant will build a platform for innovation, collaboration, and progress through shorter lead time, greater agility, and stronger collaboration with local customers to deliver next-generation lubricant solutions with speed and precision.

Eugenio Toccalino, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont™ MOLYKOTE®; Marc Turco, Global Integrated Operations Director, DuPont™ MOLYKOTE®; Yi Zhang, Regional President, DuPont Asia Pacific were joined by customers, government representatives and several DuPont employees, for the groundbreaking event.

"Today's groundbreaking is a beginning of a new chapter in our journey to better serve our customers in China, innovate faster, and to be a partner of choice for solving wear and friction challenges across industries," said Toccalino. "This facility will boost local capabilities for application and new formulation development, empowering customer collaboration and response in real time."

"We are thrilled to be breaking ground on the MOLYKOTE® China production facility in Zhangjiagang," said Yi Zhang, Regional President, DuPont Asia Pacific. "This manufacturing unit will enable us to address current needs and future trends for specialty lubricants. It reflects our confidence in the long-term potential of customers in China and Asia-Pacific region and reinforces our commitment to deliver faster, more resilient, and locally tailored solutions."

DuPont™ MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants business has manufacturing operations and R&D capabilities globally, in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

About MOLYKOTE® Specialty Lubricants

For more than 75 years, customers around the world have trusted the MOLYKOTE® brand for performance and expertise to solve or prevent virtually any lubrication problem and to save energy. Available through a global network of channel partners, MOLYKOTE® brand lubricants – which include anti-friction coatings, compounds, dispersions, greases, oils and fluids, and pastes – serve the automotive market and industrial/maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) markets. For more information about the MOLYKOTE® brand, visit molykote.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and transportation. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

© 2025 DuPont. DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

