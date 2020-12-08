DuPont Celebrates Launch of The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with The Vatican

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Executive Chairman and CEO Ed Breen today joined fellow CEOs and other global leaders in announcing a commitment to achieve "inclusive capitalism" through the launch of a new historic partnership, The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with The Vatican.

Under the moral guidance of His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Cardinal Peter Turkson, the Council is led by a group of global leaders, known as Guardians for Inclusive Capitalism, that represent more than $10.5 trillion in assets under management, companies with over $2.1 trillion of market capitalization, and 200 million workers in over 163 countries.

As part of the launch, DuPont and other Guardian companies and organizations publicly announced a comprehensive set of measurable actions and commitments intended to lead to systemic change by making capitalism a greater force for fairness, equality, inclusivity, and sustainability. A complete list of DuPont's commitments, which are aligned to the company's 2030 Sustainability Goals, can be viewed here.

"Our purpose, to empower the world with the essential innovations to thrive, is rooted in the passion and proven expertise of our people, to use science and innovation to create sustainable solutions for complex challenges," said Breen. "To me, a thriving world is one that fosters human potential in a way that enriches the lives of people everywhere and for generations to come. One company can't do this alone. As a Guardian for Inclusive Capitalism, I'm excited by the insight and impact we can create together."

About the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with The Vatican

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with The Vatican is a global nonprofit organization established under the auspices of the Vatican with the moral guidance of Pope Francis. Our mission is to harness the potential of the private sector to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted form of capitalism. The Council is led by a core group of global CEOs and public leaders, known as the Guardians for Inclusive Capitalism, who convene annually with the Vatican to advance the Council's mission. Further information can be found at www.inclusivecapitalism.com.

