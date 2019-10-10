DuPont Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont's board of directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding common stock of the company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on December 13, 2019, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.

