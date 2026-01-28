DuPont Introduces DuPont™ AmberLite™ FPA57 Resin to Boost Efficiency in Organic Acid Purification

Upgraded weak base anion resin delivers enhanced operating capacity, longer run lengths, and greater fouling resistance to support cost-efficient production of lactic and citric acids

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the launch of DuPont™ AmberLite™ FPA57 resin, an innovative weak base anion resin designed to support the growing needs of organic acid manufacturers.

Organic acids play a critical role across the food and beverage, personal care, biodegradable plastics, and pharmaceutical industries. They are essential in processes ranging from pH adjustment and preservation to chemical synthesis and biopolymer production, enabling manufacturers to achieve consistent quality and performance across diverse applications.

"DuPont™ AmberLite™ FPA57 resin reflects our commitment to advancing the performance and efficiency of organic acid purification, which is critical to the food and beverage market," said Mingzhou Wang, Global Food and Beverage Market Leader for DuPont Water Solutions. "By combining larger capacity with higher stability, we are helping producers reduce regenerant chemical consumption, lower wastewater generation, and achieve more cost-effective operations."

As the global organic acids market expands, producers are seeking purification solutions that increase throughput while reducing operational costs. DuPont™ AmberLite™ FPA57 resin provides five to ten percent longer cycle times, helping manufacturers extend run lengths, reduce downtime, and improve productivity. Its enhanced total exchange capacity and acrylic gel matrix provide greater physical stability and fouling resistance, supporting longer resin life and more consistent deashing performance even under demanding operating conditions.

Designed as an upgrade to DuPont™ AmberLite™ FPA55 resin, the new resin matches the same particle size and hydraulic characteristics, allowing customers to seamlessly upgrade and realize performance gains without adjusting system design or flow rates. DuPont™ AmberLite™ FPA57 resin also maintains the high yield demanded in lactic and citric acid processing, providing reliable removal of weak acids, color bodies, and mineral impurities to achieve consistent product quality.

DuPont™ AmberLite™ FPA57 resin expands DuPont's broad portfolio of ion exchange resins, polymeric adsorbents, and membrane technologies for food and beverage applications.

