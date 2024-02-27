DuPont launches new Tyvek® Protec™ PSU Peel and Stick Underlayment

News provided by

DuPont

27 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Latest addition to portfolio completes the DuPont roofing underlayment system.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont is proud to announce the launch of its latest addition to its roofing underlayment product line - the Tyvek® Protec™ PSU peel and stick underlayment. The new product is designed to provide high-performance, high-temperature and UV resistance along with a slip-resistant walking surface, split liner for easy installation, ICC-ES code report and prestigious FL/Miami-Dade certification. The product will make its debut at the International Builders show February 27th, with full commercial scale up taking place later in 2024.

The self-adhered Tyvek® Protec™ PSU product is specifically intended for critical areas of the roof, such as the eaves and valleys, that are more susceptible to water leaks. The adhesive layer, composed of rubberized asphalt, serves as an additional sealant, offering superior protection at fasteners and nails compared to a mechanically attached sheet. The product also functions as a shield against water intrusion due to wind-driven rain and ice dams, allowing it to cater to different climates and regions.

"Tyvek® Protec™ PSU completes DuPont's portfolio of roof underlayment products, allowing for a single supplier for both mechanically attached underlayment and PSU," says Victoria Raineri, residential marketing manager for DuPont. "This ensures brand continuity, making it easier to address codes with products from one cohesive portfolio."

DuPont's Tyvek® Protec™ PSU peel and stick underlayment offers trusted, high-quality performance that meets or exceeds industry and code requirements. The addition of this new product allows for a single source for all roof underlayment needs which enables a dependable and reliable roofing system.

For more information on DuPont™ Tyvek® Protec™ PSU, please download the media kit here.

About DuPont Performance Building Solutions

Grounded in science, DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design are working alongside those who also seek a sustainable tomorrow to help people thrive at home and in their communities for years to come. By developing solutions for managing the air, water and thermal performance of buildings and residences, we help our customers build energy-efficient, resilient, and durable shelters in a rapidly changing world. Backed by unmatched industry insight, building knowledge, and technical support, as well as world-class brands such as Styrofoam BrandTyvek®, and Great Stuff, our products and services portfolio enables customers to focus on what they do best, no matter where and how they choose to build.

About DuPont Water & Protection

DuPont Water & Protection is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale, and iconic brands including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Styrofoam™, and Filmtec™.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses, and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

