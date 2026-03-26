DuPont launches upgraded nanofiltration element for drinking water applications

WILMINGTON, Del., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the launch of the upgraded FilmTec™ NF270-400/34 nanofiltration elements, designed to help municipalities and drinking water utilities produce high‑quality water with lower energy consumption and reduced operating costs.

The upgraded FilmTec™ NF270-400/34 elements build on the proven performance of FilmTec™ nanofiltration technology while increasing efficiency. Compared to previous models, the upgraded elements can achieve the same flux with 6–10% lower energy consumption and up to 30% lower initial pressure drop.

"Municipalities are under increasing pressure to deliver safe, reliable drinking water while managing energy use and operational expenses," said Dorie Yontz, Global Marketing Leader, Drinking Water & Desalination at DuPont Water Solutions. "The upgraded FilmTec™ NF270-400/34 elements are engineered to help utilities address those challenges by improving energy efficiency, durability, and long‑term operational performance."

The upgraded FilmTec™ NF270‑400/34 nanofiltration elements are engineered to deliver improved biofouling protection and long‑lasting durability, helping drinking water utilities maintain stable performance over time. Combined with its excellent permeability, cleanability and energy efficiency, these enhancements help reduce system downtime, lower cleaning frequency and decrease operational costs.

DuPont Water Solutions technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

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SOURCE DuPont