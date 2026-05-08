DuPont Wins 2026 IRI Innovation Excellence Award

Recognized for leadership in enterprise-wide culture that enables innovation at scale

WILMINGTON, Del., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it was named the co-winner, along with Qnity Electronics, of the 2026 Innovation Excellence Award for Outstanding Innovative Culture from the Innovation Research Interchange (IRI), the innovation division of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

"Innovation doesn't happen by accident—it occurs when people are empowered, connected and supported," said Marty DeGroot, DuPont Chief Technology Officer. "We're honored by this recognition, which reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable innovations for our customers, and fostering a culture where diverse perspectives, collaboration and continuous learning help turn ideas into scalable solutions with real-world impact."

DuPont and Qnity Electronics were named co-winners of the IRI Excellence Award for Outstanding Innovative Culture, which recognizes companies that empower employees at all levels, support inclusive and psychologically safe workplaces, and sustain innovation through leadership behaviors, systems and talent development. The DuPont/ Qnity submission, From "Know it All" to "Learn it All": DuPont and Qnity's Lean Innovation Culture Journey, was recognized for its work embedding innovation across science, sustainability, digital capabilities and manufacturing, supported by enterprise-scale collaboration.

DuPont Water Solutions was also named a Finalist for the IRI Excellence Award for Innovation in Sustainability for its Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD) portfolio, powered by FilmTec™ Fortilife™ reverse osmosis elements. The MLD portfolio addresses one of industry's most complex challenges: making high-salinity wastewater reuse more practical, energy-efficient and cost-effective. By pairing advanced membrane technology with thermal processes, DuPont's MLD approach reduces the volume of wastewater requiring energy-intensive treatment, enabling higher water recovery, lower energy consumption and reduced environmental impact.

The IRI Innovation Excellence Awards are presented annually by the Innovation Research Interchange (IRI), a division of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). The program recognizes companies and teams advancing industry, science and society through impactful research, development and innovation practices. Founded in 1938 (formerly the Industrial Research Institute), IRI is an inclusive membership organization of nearly 100 global private-sector companies and federally funded laboratories focused on advancing innovation management.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont