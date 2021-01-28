DuPont Named 2021 Best Place To Work For LGBTQ+ Equality By The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

"At DuPont we're all in, reaffirming and recommitting ourselves to growing an even more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where all our employees are empowered to thrive," said Kim Markiewicz, Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, DuPont. "We are proud of our policies and practices that support achievement of a 100 percent rating on the Corporate Equality Index. We will continue our work with HRC and others to champion the rights of our LGBTQ+ colleagues to work and live openly in our communities around the world."

According to HRC, the results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 US-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the US. In addition, 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

"I'm thrilled that DuPont once again has cleared the increasingly challenging HRC bar and achieved a perfect score," said Steven Larrabee, Chief Information Officer and DuPont Pride Employee Resource Group Executive Sponsor. "We're applying a strong continuous improvement mindset to further strengthen DuPont's workplace inclusivity for all, including our LGBTQ+ community, and I'm proud to work for a company that so highly values diversity, equity, and inclusion overall."

DuPont's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million US workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About HRC: The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

