DuPont Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

Report highlights continued progress on 2030 Sustainability Goals; Company exceeds climate action targets ahead of schedule.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today published its 2024 Sustainability Report detailing the progress made toward achieving its 2030 Sustainability Goals.

"At DuPont, sustainability is integral to our strategy, embedded in every aspect of our business – from our innovation pipeline, to our manufacturing and supply chains, to how we engage with our people and communities," said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As a global innovation leader and multi-industrial company, we're developing new products and solutions that enable cleaner water, energy-efficient buildings, electric vehicles and advanced computing. Our sustainability journey and progress is powered by our teams around the world who work side-by-side with our customers to deliver innovations that help people and the planet thrive."

DuPont's 2030 Sustainable Goals are categorized by three focus areas: Innovate for Good, Protect People and the Planet, and Empower People to Thrive. Notable 2023 accomplishments within these categories and highlighted in this year's report include:

Innovate for Good:

Received seven R&D 100 and Edison Awards for innovative products have both performance impact and sustainability benefits for customers and society.

Recognized as Best ESG Partner by Samsung Electronics and received eight additional Supplier of the Year awards from semiconductor customers for achievements in innovation and sustainability.

Commercialized 25 products that were redesigned to avoid or eliminate the use of a Substance of Concern (SoC) and invested in over 30 R&D projects to phase out SoC in targeted products and applications.

Protect People and the Planet:

58% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions from the 2019 baseline, surpassing our 2030 goal and outperforming expectations of the Paris Accord 1.5°C ambition.

39% reduction of Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services and end of life of sold products from the 2020 baseline, surpassing our goal of 25% reduction.

Five million people are expected to receive water and/or sanitation access over the next seven years through a collective impact investment in Water Equity Fund IV.

Achieved zero unrecovered plastic releases of 0.5 kg or greater to the environment through our Operation Clean Sweep ® Blue commitment, which aims to prevent plastic loss to the environment from our operations and logistics partners.

Blue commitment, which aims to prevent plastic loss to the environment from our operations and logistics partners. Achieved safest year on record for employees and contractors with over 80% of DuPont's manufacturing sites having zero injuries.

Empower People to Thrive:

Recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers for diversity and a top company for women. Named a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN.

Funded over 880 community projects with more than 580 non-profit partners across 57 countries.

Increased supplier diversity spend to 9% of total U.S. spend and named to The Forefront 25: Top Corporations for Minority Businesses.

Achieved significant gains on overall Diversity, Equity & Inclusion score (+4 percentage points to 78%) on the company's annual IMPACT employee survey with 82% of employees also reporting DuPont has an inclusive environment.

"Today, more than 80 percent of our innovation portfolio is expected to deliver sustainability value and advance solutions to help address global challenges," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "I'm proud of the team's commitment to achieving our 2030 Sustainability Goals, and while progress has been made, we will continue working diligently to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and communities."

The report was developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, and the recommendations outlined by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

More information on these and other sustainability accomplishments can be found in the full report. Learn more about DuPont's sustainability journey at dupont.com/sustainability.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

