DuPont Named Finalist in 2026 Edison Awards for FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP Membrane for Wastewater Treatment and Reuse

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) is proud to announce that its FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP reverse osmosis elements for industrial wastewater treatment and reuse, has been honored as a finalist in the 2026 Edison Awards in the Water, Food and Agriculture category.

The FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP element is a reverse osmosis element designed to concentrate wastewater streams, providing a more efficient and sustainable approach to water reuse and wastewater treatment. With the ability to operate under ultra-high-pressure conditions, FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP elements provide high water recovery to support industrial users facing stringent discharge regulations while helping to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions, and operational costs compared to conventional method in the market today.

It is well-suited for applications requiring sustainable water reuse, such as in the chemical and petrochemical industries, steel and iron industries, power generation, pulp and paper production, and textiles, as well as lithium-ion battery production.

"We're honored that FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP element has been recognized for its game‑changing impact on industrial wastewater treatment and reuse," said Gary Gu, Global Technology Leader, DuPont Water Solutions. "What excites us most is that it delivers meaningful value for customers—lower operating costs, reduced energy use, and stronger sustainability performance. It truly offers the best of both worlds."

This year's finalists were rigorously evaluated on concept, value and impact by the Edison Awards Steering Committee, which is made up of an independent panel of senior scientists, engineers, designers and academics. Their expertise ensures that the winners represent the highest standards of ingenuity and influence across industries.

Established in 1987, the awards honor excellence in innovation, celebrating the products, services, and leaders transforming how we live and work. Inspired by Thomas Edison's legacy, the program recognizes game-changing solutions across industries worldwide, offering global recognition, credibility, and connections that drive growth. The 2026 Edison Awards will be held April 15–16 in Fort Myers, Florida. Register at www.edisonawards.com.

DuPont Water Solutions' technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

