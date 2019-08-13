DuPont Partners with Habitat for Humanity on energy-efficient home building projects

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont, a global provider of technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions including insulation, water barriers and other weatherization materials, has committed a range of products to support Habitat for Humanity projects. These products, including DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand insulation, Weathermate™ Homewrap and Great Stuff ™ Insulating Foam Sealant, have become worksite staples for at Habitat builds across North America.

"By partnering with DuPont, Habitat can better address the worldwide need for decent affordable homes," said Julie Davis, vice president for corporate and cause marketing. "Our goal is to provide peace of mind for homeowners through better, more efficient designs, and partnerships like this one help us accomplish that."

DuPont's energy-efficient products help Habitat homeowners reduce their monthly utility bills. DuPont also supports Habitat through house sponsorships and employee volunteer crews at builds across the globe. The company also actively supports major Habitat programs like the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project and the annual Home Builders Blitz.

"Providing safe, affordable shelter is a critical need in many communities, and we are proud to collaborate with key impact partners, such as Habitat for Humanity, to help meet this need. Through DuPont-manufactured products, we provide increased thermal, air and moisture protection allowing for lower energy bills, more comfortable interiors, and safer living conditions for people across the globe. We are thrilled with our new Habitat for Humanity partnership, which showcases how DuPont combines a commitment to our communities with the passion of our employees to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people around the world," said Patrick McCrummen, DuPont's Global Community Impact Leader. To learn more about the organizations providing crucial support through donated products, visit https://www.habitat.org/support/gifts-in-kind.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About DuPont

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

Related Links

http://www.habitat.org

