State Farm and Habitat for Humanity International continue national partnership

ATLANTA, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Farm® announced today it is continuing its national partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. Through the partnership this year, the company is awarding $820,000 in grant funding to engage and mobilize youth and support the building of resilient housing through Habitat Strong, the global housing nonprofit's disaster resilience program.

This year, the Habitat Strong grant will enable seven local Habitat for Humanity affiliates to build or repair homes in disaster-prone communities that will surpass standard industry building codes to better withstand threatening weather conditions. State Farm will also provide funding to more than 45 local Habitat affiliates as part of its decades-long commitment to supporting youth programs.

"State Farm is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity in their mission to provide resilient, affordable housing for families across the country," said Apsara Sorensen, State Farm assistant vice president of corporate responsibility. "We are grateful that through our support of Habitat's Youth Engagement Programs and Habitat Strong, we have the opportunity to work alongside Habitat for Humanity and contribute to the development of stronger, more resilient communities."

Since 2007, State Farm has sponsored Habitat's youth programs including Habitat chapters with high school and college campuses and Habitat young professional programs. The donation from State Farm this year will enable Habitat affiliates to partner with young leaders on community projects that support local affordable housing efforts. In 2023, 53 local Habitat affiliates received funding from State Farm to support their youth programs, resulting in more than 3,000 young people engaged and nearly 500 people served in communities across the nation.

State Farm expanded its support in 2023 to include the building of more resilient and weather-resistant homes through Habitat Strong. Established in 2016, Habitat Strong is designed to promote the building of homes that are more durable, resilient and physically strong and able to better withstand the increasing intensity of natural weather events. Last year, the company awarded 29 grants to local Habitat affiliates to complete disaster-resilience projects including wildfire mitigation or FORTIFIED Home™ designation.

"Throughout our partnership with State Farm, we have been able to make a profound difference on the lives of families. We are grateful to State Farm for their commitment to building stronger homes and communities, as well as inspiring the next generation of housing advocates and leaders" said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "We look forward to seeing the impacts of the partnership this year as we work together to build a world where everyone has a decent place to live."

Since 1994, State Farm has donated more than $15 million to support Habitat's vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Through their commitment to Habitat's youth programs, State Farm has engaged more than 800,000 individuals across 300 communities in the U.S. to further Habitat's mission of building homes, communities and hope, leading to an additional $3.2 million raised for local Habitat affiliates.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About State Farm

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life , health , commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance , along with coverage for renters , business owners , boats and motorcycles , is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com .

