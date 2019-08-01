DuPont Reports Second Quarter Results

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

2Q19 GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $(1.48) ; Adjusted EPS of $0.97 , up 9 percent versus prior year

; Adjusted EPS of , up 9 percent versus prior year 2Q19 GAAP Income (loss) from continuing operations of $(1.1B) ; Operating EBITDA of $1.4B

; Operating EBITDA of Operating EBITDA margins improve 170 basis points on disciplined cost control and higher local price

Raises full year pro forma adjusted EPS guidance to $3.75 to $3.85 ; lowers organic growth to slightly down versus prior year; driving additional cost actions

to ; lowers organic growth to slightly down versus prior year; driving additional cost actions $2 billion share repurchase program authorized upon stand-up as independent company; $250 million repurchased to date

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and raised its full year guidance for pro forma adjusted EPS1 to a range of $3.75 to $3.85.

"In the face of weaker than expected market conditions, our teams delivered on our bottom-line commitments by driving both cost and pricing actions resulting in operating EBITDA(1) margin improvement of 170 basis points in the quarter," said Marc Doyle, DuPont Chief Executive Officer.

"We also improved gross margin by more than 200 basis points with gains in each of our core segments," Doyle continued. "We delivered these results by continuing to realize the benefits from our cost synergy initiatives, enacting new productivity programs in the face of challenged end markets, and driving higher pricing based on the value-added solutions we deliver.

We saw strength in probiotics, water, safety, aerospace and healthcare end markets where we were able to capitalize on our strong customer relationships and innovative solutions. However, our portfolio is diverse, and our top-line results were impacted by the on-going softness in our short-cycle businesses."

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the quarter totaled $5.5 billion, down 7 percent versus the same quarter last year. On an organic basis, net sales were down 3 percent with 2 percent higher pricing being more than offset by 5 percent lower volumes. Currency and portfolio headwinds decreased sales by 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

GAAP Income (loss) from continuing operations totaled $(1.1 billion), versus pro forma GAAP Income (loss) from continuing operations of $(11) million in the year-ago period. Operating EBITDA was $1.4 billion, flat with pro forma operating EBITDA(1) in the prior year. Operating EBITDA margins improved 170 basis points to 26.0 percent driven by cost synergies and higher local price.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations declined to ($1.48), versus pro forma GAAP EPS from continuing operations in the year-ago period of ($0.02) mostly attributable to goodwill impairment charges of $1.57 per share and an income tax charge of $0.22 per share offset by the absence of costs historically allocated to Dow and Corteva of $0.35 per share. Adjusted EPS(1) increased 9 percent to $0.97, compared with pro forma adjusted EPS in the year-ago period of $0.89 primarily driven by lower depreciation and amortization and a lower share count.

"Our results show our readiness to respond to continuously evolving market conditions," said Ed Breen, Executive Chairman of DuPont. "We drove productivity actions, significantly improved our margins and began executing immediately on a share repurchase program. This performance-based mindset and commitment to shareholder value starting at the Board level and through each of our businesses is critical as we move forward."

Second Quarter Segment Highlights

Electronics & Imaging

Electronics & Imaging reported net sales of $858 million, down 7 percent from the year-ago period. Organic sales were down 5 percent driven by lower volumes. Currency was a 2 percent headwind.

Volume gains in Display Technologies were more than offset by softer volumes in Semiconductor Technologies and Interconnect Solutions. Display Technologies volume gains were led by double-digit growth in OLEDs. Within Semiconductor Technologies, weak demand for our products due to high inventory levels in the memory sector, which accounts for about half of our semiconductor volumes, more than offset double-digit growth in semiconductor packaging materials. Within Interconnect Solutions, demand for advanced materials critical for next-generation smartphones remained strong. Despite this strength, overall volumes in Interconnect Solutions was down mid-single digits due to soft circuit board demand.

Operating EBITDA for the segment was $246 million, a decrease of 15 percent from pro forma operating EBITDA of $290 million in the year-ago period, driven primarily by the impact of lower volumes and an unfavorable product mix more than offsetting cost synergies.

Nutrition & Biosciences

Nutrition & Biosciences reported net sales of $1.6 billion, down 4 percent from the year-ago period. Organic sales were flat with the year-ago period with a 1 percent price improvement offset by a 1 percent volume decline; currency and portfolio were headwinds of 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Volume gains in Health & Biosciences were more than offset by softer volumes in Food & Beverage and Pharma Solutions. Health & Biosciences volume gains were led by double-digit growth in probiotics and mid-single digit growth in microbial control. These gains were partially offset by lower bioactives volumes resulting from ongoing challenged conditions in U.S. energy markets. Food & Beverage volumes were lower versus the year-ago period with gains in specialty proteins led by growing demand in plant-based meats more than offset by declines in functional solutions driven by unseasonably cooler weather impacting our dairy market. Pharma Solutions volumes declined low-single digits versus the year-ago period due to capacity constraints, mix enrichment as we shift the portfolio toward higher-margin products and a strong comparison in the prior year. We anticipate both Food & Beverage and Pharma Solutions to return to positive growth in the third quarter. Local price improved across all businesses in the quarter.

Operating EBITDA for the segment was $391 million, an increase of 2 percent from pro forma operating EBITDA of $383 million in the year-ago period with cost synergies and pricing gains more than offsetting higher raw materials costs, currency headwinds and the impact of lower volumes.

Transportation & Industrial

Transportation & Industrial reported net sales of $1.3 billion, down 10 percent from the year-ago period. Organic sales were down 7 percent with a 5 percent price improvement more than offset by a 12 percent volume decline; currency was a 3 percent headwind.

Volumes declined 12 percent due to lower autobuilds, primarily for the China market, weak electronics demand and continued de-stocking in both the automotive and electronics channels. Europe and Asia volumes were down mid-teens as China tariff concerns coupled with inventory destocking impacted demand.

Local price improved across all regions and businesses in the quarter.

Operating EBITDA for the segment was $357 million, a decrease of 11 percent from pro forma operating EBITDA of $402 million in the year-ago period with pricing gains and cost synergies more than offset by the impact from lower volumes and currency headwinds.

Safety & Construction

Safety & Construction reported net sales of $1.3 billion, down 2 percent from the year-ago period. Organic sales increased 5 percent with a 4 percent price improvement and a 1 percent volume gain. The December 2018 divestiture of the European STYROFOAM™ business reduced sales by 4 percent. Currency was a 3 percent headwind.

Local price increased across all businesses and in all regions, led by Safety and Water Solutions.

High-single digit volume gains in the Water Solutions business were mostly offset by lower volumes in the Shelter Solutions business on continued softness in North America residential construction demand. Safety Solutions volumes were flat with the year-ago period driven by capacity constraints in Tyvek® and aramid product lines.

Operating EBITDA for the segment totaled $382 million, an increase of 29 percent from pro forma operating EBITDA of $296 million in the year-ago period. The earnings growth was led by strength in the Water and Safety Solutions businesses driven by local price gains, cost synergies, and productivity improvements more than offsetting a currency headwind.

Non-Core

Non-Core reported net sales of $442 million, down 16 percent from the year-ago period. Organic sales were down 14 percent versus the year-ago period driven by lower volumes; currency was a 2 percent headwind.

Volume declines were driven by weak demand for trichlorosilane due to historically low polysilicon pricing and lower paste sales into electronic component end markets. Volumes in the biomaterials business were lower versus the same quarter last year primarily from a slow-down in the U.S. residential carpet market.

Operating EBITDA for the segment was $99 million, a decrease of 20 percent from pro forma operating EBITDA of $123 million in the year-ago period, primarily driven by lower volumes.

Outlook

"Our team is delivering operating leverage through our financial results which allows us today to raise our full year pro forma adjusted EPS guidance despite expectations of a softer top line," said Jeanmarie Desmond, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont. "We now expect full year organic sales to be slightly down versus prior year consistent with our expectation that soft demand in our short-cycle businesses extends into the second half. In addition to actions we took in the second quarter, we are taking new cost actions in the second half to mitigate our expected top line headwinds."

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com/.

Throughout this filing, except as otherwise noted by the context, the terms "DuPont" or "the Company" used herein mean DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. On June 1, 2019, DowDuPont Inc. ("DowDuPont") changed its registered name to DuPont de Nemours Inc. ("DuPont") (for certain events prior to June 1, 2019, the Company may be referred to as DowDuPont). Beginning on June 3, 2019, the Company's common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DD".

Overview

Effective August 31, 2017, pursuant to the merger of equals transaction contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 11, 2015, as amended on March 31, 2017, The Dow Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Historical Dow") and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Historical EID") each merged with subsidiaries of DowDuPont and as a result, Historical Dow and Historical EID became subsidiaries of DowDuPont (the "Merger"). Prior to the Merger, DowDuPont did not conduct any business activities other than those required for its formation and matters contemplated by the Merger Agreement. Historical Dow was determined to be the accounting acquirer in the Merger and as a result, Historical EID's assets and liabilities were reflected at fair value as of the close of the Merger.

Effective as of 5:00 p.m. on April 1, 2019, DowDuPont completed the separation of its materials science business into a separate and independent public company by way of a distribution of Dow Inc. ("Dow") through a pro rata dividend in-kind of all of the then-issued and outstanding shares of Dow's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Dow Common Stock"), to holders of DowDuPont's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "DowDuPont Common Stock"), as of the close of business on March 21, 2019 (the "Dow Distribution"). Dow's historical financial results for periods prior to April 1, 2019 are reflected in DuPont's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.

Effective as of 12:01 a.m. on June 1, 2019, DuPont completed the separation of its agriculture business into a separate and independent public company by way of a distribution of Corteva Inc. ("Corteva") through a pro rata dividend in-kind of all of the then-issued and outstanding shares of Corteva's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Corteva Common Stock"), to holders of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.'s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, as of the close of business on May 24, 2019 (the "Corteva Distribution" and, together with the Dow Distribution, the "Distributions"). Corteva's historical financial results for periods prior to June 1, 2019 are reflected in DuPont's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.

The statements of operations and pro forma statements of operations (discussed below) included herein include costs previously allocated to the materials science and agriculture businesses that did not meet the definition of expenses related to discontinued operations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Codification 205, "Presentation of Financial Statements" ("ASC 205") and thus are reflected in the Company's results of continuing operations. A significant portion of these costs relate to Historical Dow and consist of leveraged services provided through service centers, as well as other corporate overhead costs related to information technology, finance, manufacturing, research & development, sales & marketing, supply chain, human resources, sourcing & logistics, legal and communications, public affairs & government affairs functions. These costs are no longer incurred by the Company following the Distributions.

Following the Corteva Distribution, DuPont holds the specialty products business. In addition, immediately following the Corteva Distribution, on June 1, 2019, DuPont completed a 1-for-3 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") and as a result, DuPont common stockholders now hold one share of common stock of DuPont for every three shares held prior to the Reverse Stock Split. The historical financial information presented herein has been retroactively adjusted to reflect this change.

Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information

In order to provide the most meaningful comparison of results of operations and results by segment, supplemental unaudited pro forma financial information has been included in the following financial schedules. The unaudited pro forma financial information (the "pro forma financial statements") is derived from DuPont's Consolidated interim Financial Statements and accompanying notes, adjusted to give effect to certain events directly attributable to the Distributions and Financings (as defined below). In contemplation of the Distributions and to achieve the respective credit profiles of each of DuPont, Dow, and Corteva, in the fourth quarter of 2018, DowDuPont consummated a public underwritten offer of eight series of senior unsecured notes (the "2018 Senior Notes") in the aggregate principal amount of $12.7 billion and entered into a term loan agreement consisting of two term loan facilities (the "Term Loan Facilities") in the aggregate principal amount of $3.0 billion. In May 2019, the funds from the Term Loan Facilities were drawn, along with the issuance of approximately $1.4 billion in commercial paper (the "Funding CP Issuance" together with the 2018 Senior Notes and Term Loan Facilities, the "Financings"). The net proceeds from the Financings together with cash from operations were used to fund cash contributions to Dow and Corteva, and DowDuPont's $3.0 billion share repurchase program which was completed in the first quarter of 2019 (the "Share Repurchase Program").

The unaudited pro forma financial statements were prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The historical consolidated financial information has been adjusted to give effect to pro forma events that are (1) directly attributable to the Distributions and the Financings (collectively the "Transactions"), (2) factually supportable and (3) with respect to the interim Statements of Operations, expected to have a continuing impact on the results. The unaudited pro forma statements of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and for three and six months ended June 30, 2018 give effect to the pro forma events as if they had been consummated on January 1, 2018. There were no pro forma adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Restructuring or integration activities or other costs following the Distributions that may be incurred to achieve cost or growth synergies of DuPont are not reflected. The pro forma financial statements provide shareholders with summary financial information and historical data that is on a basis consistent with how DuPont reports current financial information.

The unaudited pro forma financial statements are presented for informational purposes only, and do not purport to represent what DuPont's results of operations or financial position would have been had the Transactions occurred on the dates indicated, nor do they purport to project the results of operations or financial position for any future period or as of any future date.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and are considered non-GAAP measures. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company, including allocating resources. DuPont's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide additional information related to the ongoing performance of DuPont to offer a more meaningful comparison related to future results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement disclosures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 12. Non-GAAP measures included in this release are defined as follows:

Pro forma adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted, is defined as pro forma earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted, excluding the after-tax impact of significant items, after-tax impact of amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired as part of the Merger, after-tax impact of non-operating pension / other post employment benefits ("OPEB") / charges, and after-tax impact of costs historically allocated to the materials science and agriculture businesses that did not meet the criteria to be recorded as discontinued operations.

Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted, is defined as earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted, excluding the after-tax impact of significant items, after-tax impact of amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired as part of the Merger, after-tax impact of non-operating pension / other post employment benefits ("OPEB")/charges, and after-tax impact of costs historically allocated to the materials science and agriculture businesses that did not meet the criteria to be recorded as discontinued operations.

Pro forma operating EBITDA, is defined as earnings (i.e. pro forma income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating pension / OPEB benefits / charges, and foreign exchange gains / losses, excluding the impact of costs historically allocated to the materials science and agriculture businesses that did not meet the criteria to be recorded as discontinued operations and excluding significant items.

Operating EBITDA, is defined as earnings (i.e. income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating pension / OPEB benefits / charges, and foreign exchange gains / losses, excluding the impact of costs historically allocated to the materials science and agriculture businesses that did not meet the criteria to be recorded as discontinued operations and excluding significant items.

Organic Sales is defined as net sales excluding the impacts of currency and portfolio.

1 Adjusted EPS, pro forma adjusted EPS, operating EBITDA and pro forma operating EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See page 7 for further discussion.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 5,468

$ 5,857

$ 10,882

$ 11,454

Cost of sales 3,496

4,085

7,117

7,890

Research and development expenses 232

270

499

544

Selling, general and administrative expenses 642

768

1,368

1,570

Amortization of intangibles 252

266

508

531

Restructuring and asset related charges - net 137

46

208

99

Goodwill impairment charge 1,175

—

1,175

—

Integration and separation costs 347

428

958

793

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates 49

54

89

111

Sundry income (expense) - net (19)

82

65

(16)

Interest expense 165

—

316

—

(Loss) Income from continuing operations before income taxes (948)

130

(1,113)

122

Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 155

99

64

164

(Loss) Income from continuing operations, net of tax (1,103)

31

(1,177)

(42)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 566

1,773

1,212

2,983

Net (loss) income (537)

1,804

35

2,941

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34

35

85

79

Net (loss) income available for DuPont common stockholders $ (571)

$ 1,769

$ (50)

$ 2,862

Per common share data:







(Loss) Earnings per common share from continuing operations - basic $ (1.48)

$ 0.03

$ (1.59)

$ (0.09)

Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic 0.72

2.26

1.52

3.78

(Loss) Earnings per common share - basic $ (0.76)

$ 2.29

$ (0.07)

$ 3.69

(Loss) Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ (1.48)

$ 0.03

$ (1.59)

$ (0.09)

Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted 0.72

2.24

1.52

3.78

(Loss) Earnings per common share - diluted $ (0.76)

$ 2.27

$ (0.07)

$ 3.69

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 749.0

769.6

749.6

771.0

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 749.0

774.5

749.6

771.0



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited) Jun 30,

2019 Dec 30,

2018 Assets



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,661

$ 8,548

Marketable securities 8

29

Accounts and notes receivable - net 4,214

3,391

Inventories 4,390

4,107

Other current assets 350

305

Assets of discontinued operations —

110,085

Total current assets 10,623

126,465

Investments



Investments in nonconsolidated affiliates 1,653

1,745

Other investments 29

28

Noncurrent receivables 36

47

Total investments 1,718

1,820

Property, plant and equipment - net of accumulated depreciation (June 30, 2019 - $4,667; December 31, 2018 - $4,199) 9,806

9,917

Other Assets



Goodwill 33,330

34,496

Other intangible assets 14,150

14,655

Deferred income tax assets 219

178

Deferred charges and other assets 997

134

Total other assets 48,696

49,463

Total Assets $ 70,843

$ 187,665

Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities



Short-term borrowings and finance lease obligations $ 1,621

$ 15

Accounts payable 3,020

2,619

Income taxes payable 164

115

Accrued and other current liabilities 1,652

1,129

Liabilities of discontinued operations —

69,244

Total current liabilities 6,457

73,122

Long-Term Debt 15,608

12,624

Other Noncurrent Liabilities



Deferred income tax liabilities 3,662

3,912

Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent 1,102

1,343

Other noncurrent obligations 1,438

764

Total other noncurrent liabilities 6,202

6,019

Total Liabilities $ 28,267

$ 91,765

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities



Stockholders' Equity



Common stock (authorized 1,666,666,667 shares of $0.01 par value each;

issued 2019: 747,443,517 shares; 2018: 784,143,433 shares) 7

8

Additional paid-in capital 51,129

81,976

(Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings (8,299)

30,257

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (831)

(12,394)

Unearned ESOP shares —

(134)

Treasury stock at cost (2019: 0 shares; 2018: 27,817,518 shares) —

(5,421)

Total DuPont's stockholders' equity 42,006

94,292

Noncontrolling interests 570

1,608

Total equity 42,576

95,900

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 70,843

$ 187,665



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Pro Forma Consolidated Statements of Operations

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 As Reported Pro Forma 1 Pro Forma 1 Pro Forma 1 Net sales $ 5,468

$ 5,857

$ 10,882

$ 11,454

Cost of sales 3,496

4,103

7,139

7,926

Research and development expenses 232

270

499

544

Selling, general and administrative expenses 642

768

1,368

1,570

Amortization of intangibles 252

266

508

531

Restructuring, and asset related charges - net 137

46

208

99

Goodwill impairment charge 1,175

—

1,175

—

Integration and separation costs 347

291

785

565

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates 49

54

89

111

Sundry income (expense) - net (19)

82

65

(16)

Interest expense 165

171

345

342

(Loss) Income from continuing operations before income taxes (948)

78

(991)

(28)

Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 155

89

94

133

(Loss) Income from continuing operations, net of tax (1,103)

(11)

(1,085)

(161)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 9

(2)

13

11

Net loss from continuing operations available for DuPont common stockholders $ (1,112)

$ (9)

$ (1,098)

$ (172)











Per common share data:







Loss per common share from continuing operations - basic $ (1.48)

$ (0.02)

$ (1.47)

$ (0.24)

Loss per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ (1.48)

$ (0.02)

$ (1.47)

$ (0.24)











Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 749.0

769.6

749.6

771.0

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 749.0

769.6

749.6

771.0

1. Refer to pages 16 and 17 for additional detail on the pro forma adjustments included in the pro forma statements of operations

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region

Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 As Reported Pro Forma As Reported Pro Forma Electronics & Imaging $ 858

$ 921

$ 1,683

$ 1,785

Nutrition & Biosciences 1,558

1,621

3,093

3,198

Transportation & Industrial 1,269

1,417

2,586

2,795

Safety & Construction 1,341

1,372

2,624

2,636

Non-Core 442

526

896

1,040

Total $ 5,468

$ 5,857

$ 10,882

$ 11,454

U.S. & Canada $ 1,826

$ 1,857

$ 3,602

$ 3,643

EMEA 1 1,291

1,492

2,671

2,957

Asia Pacific 2,034

2,178

3,979

4,211

Latin America 317

330

630

643

Total $ 5,468

$ 5,857

$ 10,882

$ 11,454



Net Sales Variance by Segment

and Geographic Region Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2019

Local Price & Product Mix Volume Total Organic Currency Portfolio / Other Total

Percent change from prior year

Electronics & Imaging — % (5) % (5) % (2) % — % (7) %

Nutrition & Biosciences 1

(1)

—

(3)

(1)

(4)



Transportation & Industrial 5

(12)

(7)

(3)

—

(10)



Safety & Construction 4

1

5

(3)

(4)

(2)



Non-Core —

(14)

(14)

(2)

—

(16)



Total 2 % (5) % (3) % (3) % (1) % (7) %

U.S. & Canada 1 % (3) % (2) % — % — % (2) %

EMEA 1 3

(6)

(3)

(6)

(4)

(13)



Asia Pacific 2

(6)

(4)

(3)

—

(7)



Latin America 4

(3)

1

(4)

(1)

(4)



Total 2 % (5) % (3) % (3) % (1) % (7) %



Net Sales Variance by Segment

and Geographic Region Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2019

Local Price & Product Mix Volume Total Organic Currency Portfolio / Other Total

Percent change from prior year

Electronics & Imaging — % (4) % (4) % (2) % — % (6) %

Nutrition & Biosciences 1

(1)

—

(3)

—

(3)



Transportation & Industrial 6

(10)

(4)

(3)

—

(7)



Safety & Construction 4

2

6

(2)

(4)

—



Non-Core (2)

(10)

(12)

(2)

—

(14)



Total 3 % (4) % (1) % (3) % (1) % (5) %

U.S. & Canada 1 % (2) % (1) % — % — % (1) %

EMEA 1 4

(4)

—

(6)

(4)

(10)



Asia Pacific 2

(5)

(3)

(3)

—

(6)



Latin America 5

(2)

3

(4)

(1)

(2)



Total 3 % (4) % (1) % (3) % (1) % (5) %

1. Europe, Middle East and Africa.





DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Operating EBITDA by Segment Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported Pro Forma Pro Forma Pro Forma Electronics & Imaging 246

290

534

567

Nutrition & Biosciences 391

383

744

751

Transportation & Industrial 357

402

730

791

Safety & Construction 382

296

756

622

Non-Core 99

123

193

233

Corporate (53)

(72)

(105)

(136)

Total $ 1,422

$ 1,422

$ 2,852

$ 2,828











Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated Affiliates by Segment Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported Pro Forma Pro Forma Pro Forma Electronics & Imaging 5

6

8

13

Nutrition & Biosciences —

—

—

1

Transportation & Industrial 2

1

2

3

Safety & Construction 7

8

15

13

Non-Core 35

39

64

81

Total $ 49

$ 54

$ 89

$ 111











Reconciliation of "Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax" to "Operating EBITDA" Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported Pro Forma Pro Forma Pro Forma (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax $ (1,103)

$ (11)

$ (1,085)

$ (161)

+ Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 155

89

94

133

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes $ (948)

$ 78

$ (991)

$ (28)

+ Depreciation and amortization 507

551

1,034

1,102

- Interest income 1 9

11

49

21

+ Interest expense 165

171

345

342

- Non-operating pension/OPEB benefit 1 18

28

39

55

- Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (17)

53

(78)

(72)

+ Costs historically allocated to the materials science and agriculture businesses 2 —

352

256

608

- Adjusted Significant items (1,708)

(362)

(2,218)

(808)

Operating EBITDA $ 1,422

$ 1,422

$ 2,852

$ 2,828



1. Included in "Sundry income (expense) - net." 2. Costs previously allocated to the materials science and agriculture businesses that did not meet the definition of expenses related to discontinued operations in accordance with ASC 205.