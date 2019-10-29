DuPont Sustainable Solutions Recognized as Top Consultancy in Asset Performance Management

Independent Research Firm ALM Intelligence Names DuPont Sustainable Solutions Best in Class for Needs Assessment & Client Capability Development

GENEVA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) has been named a top asset productivity and reliability consulting firm that creates impact for clients across industry sectors by the independent research firm ALM Intelligence. The September 2019 report ALM Vanguard of Asset Performance Management Consulting Providers assessed the capabilities of 30 asset performance management firms based on their capacity to achieve results for clients and ability to deploy that capacity across multiple client scenarios.

"DuPont Sustainable Solutions is grateful to receive this recognition as we embark on our journey as an independent company," said Davide Vassallo, Chief Executive Officer of DuPont Sustainable Solutions. "Our purpose is to protect people and improve operations. The ALM Intelligence report confirms that our work is enhancing operational performance and producing lasting results for our many clients across a variety of industry sectors. We thank ALM Intelligence for this significant recognition and thank all DSS employees worldwide for their continued dedication to delivering value to our clients."

ALM Intelligence also recognized DSS as "Best in Class" for its capabilities in both Client Capability Development and Needs Assessment.

In describing DSS' Client Capability Development, ALM Intelligence observed "DuPont Sustainable Solutions' consultants, many of which are veteran plant managers, engineers and safety experts, bring unmatched hands-on credibility to clients that enable a highly collaborative and trust-based experience in tapping operator knowledge in developing and implementing best practice solutions tailored to the client's environment."

Regarding Needs Assessment, ALM Intelligence praised DSS for being "unique in benchmarking to what is perfect or most appropriate for the client. With projects across the world, including the Middle East and Africa, the firm is highly attuned to cultural differences, modifying their approach and tailoring solutions to client maturity, practical reality and environmental constraints."

"We have seen that the majority of companies approach asset performance management as only a technical challenge and that the people component is often neglected. Our experience shows that by strengthening a company's asset performance management culture and engaging the frontline, it is possible to simultaneously reduce risk while improving reliability," said Johan van der Westhuyzen, DSS Director for the Middle East and Africa region. "We are pleased that ALM has recognized DSS for bringing this unique perspective to our clients."

