DuPont™ Tedlar® and Lampre Launch Fortilam® Decor at Innotrans

Fortilam® Decor is an advanced laminate solution for the railway and transportation sector

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that Lampre, a European partner of Tedlar®, has introduced a new product within its Fortilam® line. Fortilam® Decor is an advanced protective solution featuring a multilayer structure uniquely utilizing Tedlar® PVF film. It is designed to meet the rigorous demands of the railway and transportation sector. Lampre and Tedlar® team members presented the new offering at InnoTrans (Hall 3.1 Stand 660), September 24-27 in Berlin, Germany with highly positive reception.

Lampre launched Fortilam® in 2021 as an innovative solution for the roofs and facades. "We are excited to build on the success of Fortilam® with this new interior offering specifically tailored for our railway and transportation customers," said Matt Urfali, Global DuPont™ Tedlar® Sales & Marketing Director. "Tedlar® has long been trusted in the transportation industry and continues to set the standard for durable protection."

Fortilam® Décor is composed of Tedlar® polyvinyl fluoride film laminated to rigid PVC and then applied to a metal substrate. Tedlar® offers superior resistance to chemical contaminants, ensuring aesthetic longevity and ease of cleaning - a critical consideration for railway and transportation applications with heavy foot traffic.

Ideal applications for Fortilam® Decor include railway interior walls, panels, and other high-contact areas where durability and hygiene are required. It can also be applied to buses, trams, and other public transportation vehicles with similar high demands. Additionally, Fortilam® Decor is available is multiple finishes and embossing options, allowing customization to match design requirements.

"Developing Fortilam® Decor for interiors was a natural next step for the brand," said Emanuele Galbusera, Lampre Commercial Director. "Our customers in the public transportation sector needed a high-quality and cleanable solution, and Lampre was prepared to bring a new product with Tedlar® to meet those needs."

To learn more about Fortilam® for exteriors, read the press release here.

About DuPont™ Tedlar®

Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://tedlar.com.

About Lampre

Lampre is an Italy-based company established by Mr. Romeo Mario Galbusera in 1975. Lampre began expanding internationally in the 1990s, growing throughout Europe and overseas. Today, Lampre is the biggest independent metal coil coater in Europe, specializing in continuous metal coating for indoor and outdoor segments. The company embodies the modern industrial idea of pre-coated steel with proven expertise in niche products. Thanks to collaboration with international and reliable film suppliers, Lampre is a leading provider of coated metals to the global building and construction market.

