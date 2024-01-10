DuPont™ Tedlar® Scholarship Awarded to STEM Students through SPE Foundation Sponsorship Program

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont™ Tedlar® and the SPE (Society of Plastic Engineers) Foundation announced that two students have been awarded the DuPont™ Tedlar® Scholarship for academic study focused on plastics engineering. Each scholarship recipient received $2,500 to support their studies in STEM. The scholarships are part of a year-long partnership between DuPont™ Tedlar® and SPE to support the Foundation's three-pronged approach to enrich and develop the future workforce for plastics industry.

"It's extremely rewarding to support these two very deserving students in their academic pursuits of making an impact in the plastics industry," said Corynn Sheridan, Global Marketing Director, DuPont™ Tedlar®. "I'm inspired by the passion and dedication of the recipients and hope that our DuPont™ Tedlar® scholarship will continue to play a positive role in supporting the next generation of STEM workers for years to come."

The two scholarship recipients are Cameron Sawicki, a junior at Ferris State University majoring in Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology and Michael Quinn, Jr., a senior at Penn State Behrend majoring in plastics engineering technology.

"I'm passionate about plastics engineering and am committed to making a positive contribution to the industry," said Cameron Sawicki. "With this scholarship I can focus more on my studies and research, allowing me to explore innovative solutions and sustainable practices in the field of plastics."

"Receiving this scholarship is a significant milestone in my academic journey," said Michael Quinn, Jr. "I'm determined to give back to the community and make a positive impact, just as DuPont™ Tedlar® has done through this scholarship program."

DuPont™ Tedlar® and the SPE Foundation partnered in 2023 to enable these scholarships, as well as developing a PlastiVan® curriculum to travel to schools for STEM educational days. Furthermore, Tedlar® sponsored the Girl Scouts of America event in Orlando, Florida, providing demonstration material and support. This collaboration has been extended through 2024, with Tedlar® helping to expand the PlastiVan® program as well as continued work with the Girl Scouts of America. Tedlar® and the SPE Foundation are focusing on classrooms and STEM education in Buffalo, NY, and Circleville, OH, two locations where Tedlar® is manufactured.

About DuPont™ Tedlar®

Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://tedlar.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About the SPE Foundation

Supporting the development of plastics professionals by funding quality educational programs, grants, and scholarships emphasizing science, engineering, sustainability, and manufacturing while working to create inclusive opportunities for students around the world, visit www.SPEFoundation.org.

