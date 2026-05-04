DuPont Publishes 2026 Sustainability Report

Highlights Strong Climate Progress; Announces 2035 Goals

WILMINGTON, Del., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today published its 2026 Sustainability Report, detailing significant progress in 2025 towards its climate and sustainability ambitions and introducing nine goals with deliverables through 2035.

"The progress outlined in our 2026 Sustainability Report reflects the dedication of our teams and underscores how sustainability is embedded in DuPont's strategy that drives growth, consistent execution and long‑term value creation," said Scott Collick, Chief Sustainability Officer at DuPont. "The report highlights the advancements we have made in the past year to strengthen our portfolio, drive operational efficiency, and deliver sustainable innovation alongside our customers. We're encouraged by the momentum we're building, and the role sustainability plays in supporting durable, profitable growth."

Throughout 2025, DuPont collaborated with customers to introduce sustainably advantaged products, made substantial progress on improving energy efficiency at our sites, reduced our climate impacts, and extended our sustainability expectations into our supply chain. Key Highlights from the 2026 Sustainability Report include:

Over 35% of revenue generated from products introduced in the past five years, and nearly 80% of DuPont's active innovation portfolio is expected to deliver sustainable advantages for customers.

Achieved a 76% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from a 2019 baseline and a 66% reduction in Scope 3 emissions from a 2020 baseline. On track to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Approximately 50% of electricity used across DuPont operations is renewably sourced, including 100% of manufacturing operations in Europe.

78% of sites worldwide have implemented 4R programs, designed to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency.

Achieved its safest year on record, surpassing safety performance milestones set in prior years, with 88% of sites with zero recordable injuries or illnesses.

DuPont also expanded its sustainability commitment with the introduction of its 2035 Goals focused on sustainable innovation, resilient operations, and people, partners and communities—all grounded in strong governance. The goals set clear priorities across DuPont's organization, operations and value chain, and are designed to strengthen competitiveness, align with customer and market expectations, and support long‑term value creation.

The 2026 Sustainability Report was developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, and the recommendations outlined by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

To learn more, download and read the full 2026 Sustainability Report at dupont.com/sustainability.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

Cautionary Statement about Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "see", "will", "would", "target", "outlook", "stabilization", "confident", "preliminary", "initial", "continue", "may", "could", "project", "estimate", "forecast" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements which relate to the purpose, ambitions, commitments, targets, plans, objectives, and results of DuPont's sustainability strategy, including its activities related to substances of concern. They include statements related to the standards and measurement of progress against the company's sustainability goals, including metrics, data and other information, which are based on estimates and assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time. The actual conduct of the company's activities and results thereof, including the development, implementation, achievement or continuation of any goal, program, policy or initiative discussed or expected in connection with DuPont's sustainability strategy may differ materially from the statements made herein. The use of the word "material" for the purposes of statements regarding our sustainability strategy and goals should not be read as equating to any use of the word in the company's other disclosures or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

See DuPont's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the SEC for further description of risk factors that could impact the expectations or estimates implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

SOURCE DuPont