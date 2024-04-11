DUPR AND DELAWARE LIFE TEAM UP TO FUEL GROWTH OF PICKLEBALL

Delaware Life is the Presenting Sponsor of DUPR, Pickleball's Most Accurate Global Rating System, and Will Collaborate to Increase Play Opportunities at Grassroots Level

AUSTIN, Texas and ZIONSVILLE, Ind., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware Life Insurance Company ("Delaware Life"), a Group 1001 company and a leader in annuity and life insurance products, and DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating), today announced a long-term partnership dedicated to driving growth and innovation in pickleball.

Under the agreement, Delaware Life is the exclusive presenting sponsor of DUPR, pickleball's leading data and technology platform. DUPR's proprietary global rating system evaluates player performance based on match results to generate a real-time, reliable, and accurate assessment of a player's skill level to provide a unifying language for the sport across age, gender, and location. Together, the organizations are partnering to drive grassroots pickleball engagement across the United States to introduce new players to the fastest-growing participatory sport and support the growth of DUPR's amateur, collegiate, and minor league events.

"Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports embraced by individuals of all ages and aligns closely with our client base. This is just one of the reasons we're teaming up with DUPR – to support the growth of this exciting game and provide new ways to engage with our clients and business partners," said Colin Lake, President and CEO of Delaware Life Marketing. "While our brands operate in different spaces, our missions are closely aligned. We're both passionate and committed to delivering outstanding tools and services that empower our respective communities with information, insights, and opportunities to continue to grow and reach their full potential."

Delaware Life and DUPR will also collaborate on exciting level-based pickleball events and opportunities, leveraging DUPR's vast network of clubs and organizations including Life Time, Ace Pickleball Clubs, and Dill Dinkers to enhance Delaware Life's customer, employee, and partner engagement experiences.

"We are honored to partner with Delaware Life to not just support the growth of DUPR, but also the growth of pickleball overall. The growth and excitement around pickleball show no signs of slowing down, and now, with Delaware Life, we can enhance our efforts to bring more people into the game and build a global pickleball community connected by the world's most accurate rating system," said Tito Machado, DUPR CEO.

Founded in 2021 as the analytics arm of Major League Pickleball and now operating independently, DUPR has quickly developed as the best-in-class global pickleball rating system used by amateurs, collegiate, and professional players alike to accurately assess skill level. In 2024, the organization welcomed new board members and investors, including David Kass, tennis legend Andre Agassi, and others to support its mission of unifying the pickleball community with a common language through an accurate, global rating system. Today, DUPR has over half a million users, a 20% month-over-month growth rate since its founding, and a presence in over 140 countries, including China, India, Germany, and the UK. The company's partners and supporters include The Picklr, JOOLA, Rally Republic, and many others.

To learn more about the partnership between Delaware Life and DUPR, please visit https://dupr.delawarelife.com .

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) presented by Delaware Life, is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale. Players and operators can visit www.dupr.com to sign up and learn more.

About Delaware Life Insurance Company

Delaware Life is an insurance and annuity company that empowers financial professionals with a wide array of customizable solutions. A subsidiary of Group 1001, we were born out of the advisor industry, and we understand how important it is to find the right fit for every client, every situation, and every individual need. We're passionate about equipping you with annuities that give your customers peace of mind and a successful future—allowing them to plan with confidence for whatever's next.

About Group 1001

Group 1001 is a collective that empowers companies to create positive growth. Our insurance and annuities are easy to understand and accessible to all. Our online investing platform gives individuals control over their savings. Our technology and innovation help companies succeed. And our strategic partnerships bring people together through education and sports.

As of December 31, 2023, Group 1001 had more than 1,200 employees and combined assets under management of $62.6 billion, serving more than 950,000 customers. It comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company, and RVI Group, among others.

Media Contacts

DUPR: Erica Annon / [email protected]

Delaware Life: Liz Dorrance / [email protected]

SOURCE DUPR