DUPR ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL AND EXCLUSIVE RATINGS PARTNER OF THE MINTO US OPEN PICKLEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS POWERED BY MARGARITAVILLE

BOCA RATON, Fla. and NAPLES, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball's most important tournament, The Minto US Open Pickleball Championships powered by Margaritaville, today announced it is selecting DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating), as the Open's official and exclusive ratings partner.

The US Open will use DUPR to provide transparency and help seed players, effective immediately in preparation for the 2025 tournament.

DUPR is pickleball's most accurate global rating system. It evaluates players based on match results to provide a real-time, reliable assessment of their skill level. The US Open will use DUPR to provide transparency and help seed players, effective immediately in preparation for the 2025 tournament.

"There is only one US Open in Pickleball, and we're proud to be a part of it," said Tito Machado, DUPR CEO. "We are also excited to integrate with Pickleball Den to provide ratings for clubs, tournaments, and leagues who choose to create DUPR-enabled events within the seamless pickleball platform."

"We are pleased to partner with DUPR and adopt it as the official and exclusive ratings partner for the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships. This reflects our efforts to continue offering a fair, open and transparent competition for players at the most prestigious tournament in the sport and The Biggest Pickleball Party in the World®," said Ben Weinberger, Pickle4 President.

To further support players and tournament and club organizers, DUPR will seamlessly integrate into Pickleball Den ( www.pickleballden.com ), the US Open's official tournament management software. Later this summer, clubs, tournaments and leagues can enable DUPR for their events directly from the platform. This integration will streamline player ratings and profiles, allowing for easy and transparent creation of level-based competitions. Scores from DUPR-enabled events will automatically update player ratings, helping players understand their skill level, track progress, and find more playing opportunities.

Players registering for the 2025 Open will be required to have a DUPR account. Players who do not currently have a rating can go to www.dupr.com or download the app to create a free profile and begin logging their match results to establish their rating.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) presented by Delaware Life, is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale.

DUPR is the official pickleball rating of leagues, tournaments and clubs around the world, including United Pickleball Association (UPA), PPA, Major League Pickleball (MLP), Pickleball.com, Life Time, The Picklr, National Team Pickleball League, National Pickleball League. Players and operators can visit www.dupr.com to sign up and learn more.

About the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships Powered by Margaritaville

The Minto US Open Pickleball Championships Powered by Margaritaville, owned by Spirit Promotions and founded in 2016, is the most important event in pickleball and welcomed over 3,200 athletes including 460 professionals from all 50 states and 31 countries who competed in more than 5,000 matches attracting approximately 50,000 spectators to Naples, FL in 2024. The 2025 US Open will be held April 26 - May 3, 2025 at East Naples Community Park in Naples, Florida. Pickle4 is the parent company of Spirit Promotions. For more information, visit www.usopenpickleball.com .

About Pickleball Den

Pickleball Den, official tournament software of the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships, is the technology powering the sport and provides a seamless pickleball tournament, club and league software experience while empowering directors, coaches and athletes. The software is trusted monthly delivering hundreds of tournaments, thousands of club events and millions of hours of on-time games. Club managers, tournament directors and league organizers can learn more at www.pickleballden.com .

