DUPR Launches First-Ever High School Pickleball League, Paving the Way for the Sport's Bright Future

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever High School Pickleball League, established to provide high school athletes across the country with a pathway to compete at state and national levels. This program is set to revolutionize the sport by fostering young talent, building community, and bringing the excitement of pickleball to high school campuses nationwide.

Inaugural Event

The inaugural event will be hosted at Life Time Lakeville , MN, from April 25-27, showcasing the league's commitment to fostering young talent, building community, and bringing the excitement of pickleball to high school campuses nationwide. This program is set to revolutionize the sport by providing new opportunities for student-athletes to compete and grow in pickleball.

Building a Pathway for All Levels of Play

The 2025 DUPR High School National Pathway introduces a competitive structure tailored for both Varsity and JV1 teams, ensuring athletes of all skill levels have the opportunity to participate and shine. State championships will feature coed, men's, and women's divisions across both levels, with winners advancing to the highly anticipated National Championships.

"DUPR's High School Pickleball League is a key step in our mission to make pickleball the most inclusive and accessible sport in the world. By creating structured opportunities for high school players, we're laying the foundation for a vibrant, competitive ecosystem that nurtures talent and fosters lifelong passion for the game — Tito Machado, CEO DUPR"

State and National Competitions: A Unified Vision

- State Championships: In 2025, DUPR aims to host 15 state-level championships, providing a clear path for Varsity and JV1 teams to compete for national recognition. Open to high school teams across the country, these events will highlight the growing talent and enthusiasm for pickleball at the grassroots level.

- National Championships: The National Championships will feature the top-performing Varsity and JV1 teams from state competitions, with divisions for Coed, Men's, and Women's teams. To accommodate high schools with all-girl or all-boy teams, the competition will include a unique 3-person gender format, offering a tailored opportunity for these schools to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level. Additionally, individual competitions for singles players will highlight the best high school athletes in the country. Coed Teams will follow the popular MLPlay format — also a signature of DUPR's Minor League Pickleball format — emphasizing the fast-paced, dynamic style of play that has captivated pickleball fans worldwide.

"We are thrilled to launch a pathway for high school pickleball players that not only provides opportunities to compete locally and nationally but also lays the foundation for their future in the sport. This initiative gives the next generation of collegiate, post-collegiate, and Major League pickleball players a starting point for growth, fostering community, and developing a lifelong passion for a sport that enriches lives at every age." — Ryan Maher, VP of Partnerships and Programs, DUPR"

For more information about the DUPR High School National Pathway and upcoming state championships, visit https://www.dupr.com/.

