Dura Software Acquires Workforce Optimization Software Company DVSAnalytics, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dura Software, specialists in acquiring and operating hyperniche software products, announced the acquisition of DVSAnalytics, Inc., an industry leader in developing workforce optimization (WFO) solutions designed for contact centers. The acquisition moves Dura Software into the contact center space of the telecommunications industry, heightened by the work-from-home movement of the past year.

"Dura is thrilled to add DVSAnalytics to our operating group of software products. We believe our business model will enable the DVSAnalytics team to accelerate the development and growth of its workforce optimization platform," says Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura Software. "Their highly reliable solution and strong reputation for delivering great customer outcomes across multiple industries gives us the confidence that DVSAnalytics can not only win in its category, but it can become a market leader," says Salisbury.

Since 1983, DVSAnalytics WFO solutions provide essential tools to contact centers, including interaction recording, interaction data and analytics, speech analytics, performance management, agent engagement, and workforce management. With this acquisition, Dura Software looks forward to supporting DVSAnalytics as it continues to build strategic partner relationships and serve customers spanning across all industries, including Finance, Banking, Healthcare, Higher Education, Government, and more.

Positioned to lead the Company in evolving the product, expanding the customer base, and furthering partner relationships, Chris Williams has been named the CEO of DVSAnalytics. With over 25 years of experience, Williams is a veteran of the telecommunications industry, primarily focused on Customer Experience and Unified Communications solutions.

"DVSAnalytics has a proven record of developing workforce optimization solutions that improve the performance of contact centers and advance the customer experience," says Williams. "With the support of Dura, I look forward to leading the initiative to accelerate growth and build on DVSAnalytics' long tradition of providing exceptional products and support to customers and partners."

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, DVSAnalytics, Inc. will move its headquarters to San Antonio, while all employees will remain in their current locations.

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software operates out of downtown San Antonio and currently owns 6Connex, Moki, NordicIT, Lane Technology Solutions and Vertex Systems.

