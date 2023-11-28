Durable Corporation Acquires Hurley Mat Company from Kleen-Tex

NORWALK, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Durable Corporation, an Ohio based premier manufacturer of loading dock bumpers and commercial and industrial mats, today announced the acquisition of the Hurley Mat company, a Tampa, Florida based vinyl link mat manufacturer, to enhance its current matting product line.

Durable Corporation is proud to celebrate 100 years in business. (PRNewsfoto/Durable Corporation)
Durable acquired Hurley Mat from Kleen-Tex on Sept. 15, 2023. "The addition of Hurley Mat's high-quality Luxo-Link vinyl mat with our current product line will give our customers a greater variety of industry leading custom mats," said Phil Lorcher, Durable VP of Sales and Marketing.

"Durable is celebrating 100 years in 2023. The acquisition of the Hurley Mat manufacturing division complements and enhances our current product line with the same dedication to quality and service our customers have come to expect. We knew it would be a perfect fit."

Hurley Mat will continue to operate as a division of Durable. Durable has moved the manufacturing of the Luxo-Link Vinyl Floor Mat line to its Norwalk, Ohio headquarters and plans to continue operating the Hurley Mat customer service office based in Tampa, Florida to deliver quality customer service to local clients.

"The integration of both companies is already under way," stated Lorcher. "Our customers can expect access to the Luxo-Link vinyl mat line in the coming months. In the meantime, our clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service they have come to expect over the last 100 years."

About Durable Corp
Durable is an innovative manufacturer of loading dock bumpers, safety mats, and other quality products capable of meeting the specific needs of a diverse customer base. Read more about Durable's history: https://www.durablecorp.com/durable-corporation-celebrating-100-years

About Hurley Mat
Hurley Mat Company has been manufacturing high-quality industrial vinyl link and logo matting for nearly 80 years. Hurley's Luxo-Link vinyl mats are the highest quality and longest lasting link mats on the market.

