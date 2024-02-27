Durabook Expands Rugged Tablet Portfolio with ATEX-Certified Models for Explosive Environments

New R8-EX and U11I-EX Windows 11 tablets enable businesses to meet stringent safety requirements for use in hazardous applications such as petrochemical and pharmaceutical

TAIPEI, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook today announced the availability of two rugged tablet models specifically designed for use in locations where gases, vapours, dust, and other substances create a significant risk of explosion. The new Durabook R8-EX and U11I-EX Windows 11 tablets are certified to meet the European Union's ATmosphères EXplosibles (ATEX) Zone 2/22 certification, meaning they can be used in environments where potential ignition sources include lightning strikes, stray currents, static electricity, open flames, and mechanically generated sparks.

Durabook ATEX Certified Fully Rugged Tablets R8-EX & U11I-EX

Meet Stringent Regulatory Requirements

ATEX certification is a top, often government-mandated requirement for businesses whose employees work in environments where there's a significant risk of explosion, such as oil/gas refineries and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The Durabook R8-EX and U11I-EX meet that requirement for ATEX Zone 2, where the explosive atmosphere is in the form of gas, vapour, or mist, as well as Zone 22, where the explosive materials are dust or fibres.

Both models feature Coolfinity™ fanless cooling, which enables them to operate safely in hazardous industries where standard laptops and tablets cannot. By eliminating the need for a fan, Coolfinity also maximises reliability and battery life by removing a component that consumes power, is a potential point of failure, and vacuums dust and other debris into the device.

Maximum Performance, Security, and Reliability

People who operate, inspect, and maintain industrial equipment need the ability to quickly and easily upload confidential data such as production reports and diagnostics and access proprietary information including manuals and schematics. The new Durabook R8-EX and U11I-EX tablets are designed to meet those requirements and more with:

Intel ® 12th generation processors to provide lag-free performance during even the most compute-intensive use cases, such as multiple applications running simultaneously and real-time video collaboration.





to provide lag-free performance during even the most compute-intensive use cases, such as multiple applications running simultaneously and real-time video collaboration. Durabook's proprietary DynaVue ® display technology to ensure readability even in direct sunlight. The R8-EX has an 8-inch display, while the U11I-EX features an 11.6-inch screen. Both tablets' displays support four touch modes (glove, stylus, water, finger) and an optional digitiser.





to ensure readability even in direct sunlight. The R8-EX has an 8-inch display, while the U11I-EX features an 11.6-inch screen. Both tablets' displays support four touch modes (glove, stylus, water, finger) and an optional digitiser. A 2MP front webcam for crystal-clear video collaboration and an optional 8MP rear camera with LED flash for crisp images and video. The U11I-EX can also be equipped with an optional Windows Hello face-authentication camera.





for crystal-clear video collaboration and with LED flash for crisp images and video. The U11I-EX can also be equipped with an optional Windows Hello face-authentication camera. Wired and wireless broadband connectivity including Thunderbolt 4, Intel ® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 and Bluetooth ® V5.3 all standard, with optional 4G LTE on both models and optional 5G on the U11I-EX. GPS also is standard to support navigation and location-based applications.





including Thunderbolt 4, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 and Bluetooth V5.3 all standard, with optional 4G LTE on both models and optional 5G on the U11I-EX. GPS also is standard to support navigation and location-based applications. Rugged components that meet stringent certifications such as MIL-STD-810H (able to withstand a 6-foot drop) and IP66 (maximum protection against dust, dirt, and water ingress.) Both tablets also are designed to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C (- 4°F to 140°F).





that meet stringent certifications such as MIL-STD-810H (able to withstand a 6-foot drop) and IP66 (maximum protection against dust, dirt, and water ingress.) Both tablets also are designed to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C (- 4°F to 140°F). Ultra-long battery life to maximise productivity even when employees spend their entire workday away from power sources. The U11I-EX has a battery life of up to 10 hours, plus an optional high-capacity battery that lasts up to 20 hours. The R8-EX can operate for up to 8.5 hours on its replaceable main battery and up to 17 with an optional high-capacity battery.

"The new Durabook R8-EX and U11I-EX Windows 11 tablets enable businesses to protect the three things that matter most: their employees, their equipment, and their data," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "Achieving ATEX Zone 2/22 certification for these tablets is the latest example of Durabook's commitment to providing devices that meet demanding enterprise requirements for durability, safety, and performance, without compromise."

For full specs and more information, please visit:

- U11I-EX: https://www.durabook.com/en/products/u11i-ex-tablet

- R8-EX: https://www.durabook.com/en/products/r8-ex-tablet

About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 30 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347080/ATEX___Press_Release_R8_EX_U11I_EX_Win.jpg