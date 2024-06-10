Dural Adhesive Agent for the Surgical Market Worth USD 263.2 Million by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Dural Adhesive Agent for the Surgical Market- (By Application (Cranial Surgery, Spinal Surgery), By Product (Polyethylene glycol, Others (Fibrin Glue), By Form (Sealant Glue and Sealant Film), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Dural Adhesive Agent for the Surgical Market is valued at US$ 178.5 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 263.2 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Dural adhesive agents for the surgical market are experiencing significant growth, propelled by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the growing aging population, and technological advancements in neurosurgical techniques. The dural adhesive agent for the surgical market is focused on products used to seal and repair the dura mater. The increasing occurrence of neurological disorders and the rising number of neurosurgeries globally drive the market.

Dural adhesive agents, which include fibrin sealants, synthetic agents, and collagen-based products, are critical in preventing cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leaks, reducing postoperative complications, and improving patient outcomes. Technological advancements and ongoing research in biomaterials are enhancing these adhesives' efficacy and safety profiles. Increasing minimally invasive surgeries is also propelling market growth, as these procedures often require effective sealing solutions: regulatory approvals and favorable reimbursement policies further support market expansion. However, challenges such as high costs and the need for skilled professionals to apply these agents may impede growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Dural Adhesive Agent for Surgical Market:

Medprin

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Pramand, LLC (CraniSeal)

Stryker

DuraStat, Inc.

Covidien (Medtronic)

BD

Regenity

Baxter

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Dural Adhesive Agent for Surgical Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 178.5 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 263.2 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Form and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The market growth can be due to the development of advanced products and increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Companies are innovating continuously to improve product offerings. The regulatory bodies are also supporting innovation by providing approvals for clinical trials and marketing. Several factors drive the dural adhesive agent for the surgical market. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders necessitates more neurosurgical interventions, boosting demand for effective dural sealants. Advances in surgical techniques, particularly minimally invasive procedures, require reliable adhesives to prevent cerebrospinal fluid leaks. Technological innovations in biomaterials enhance the efficacy and safety of these agents.

Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies support market growth. An aging population also contributes to higher surgery rates. Regulatory approvals of new products further expand the market despite challenges like high costs and the need for specialized application skills.

Challenges:

The dural adhesive agent for the surgical market faces several challenges. High costs of advanced adhesive products can limit their adoption, especially in low- and middle-income regions. The need for skilled professionals to effectively apply these adhesives adds to operational complexity and training requirements. Variability in patient responses and potential adverse reactions raise concerns about safety and efficacy.

Regulatory hurdles and stringent approval processes can delay the introduction of new products. Additionally, competition from alternative dural closure methods, such as sutures and clips, may impede market growth. Addressing these challenges is necessary for the sustained expansion of the dural adhesive market.

Regional Trends:

The North America dural adhesive agent for surgical market is estimated to register a major share and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Developments in the U.S. can profoundly impact the global dural sealants landscape. Forecasts predict substantial growth in North America, propelled by widespread adoption of advanced technologies and the dominance of major industry players.

Besides, Asia-Pacific had a substantial share in the market due to the adoption of new strategies by the major players in the dural adhesive agent for surgical market. Moreover, the presence of market players and increasing collaboration among major players for market penetration in the region provides the opportunity for growth of the global dural adhesive agent for surgical market.

Recent Developments:

In November 2023 , Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson's MedTech division, launched a hemostatic sealing patch, Ethizia, for controlling bleeding in surgeries.

, Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson's MedTech division, launched a hemostatic sealing patch, Ethizia, for controlling bleeding in surgeries. In November 2023 , Pramand LLC introduced the CraniSeal Dural Sealant System, which is used in cranial surgery, to the U.S. market.

, Pramand LLC introduced the CraniSeal Dural Sealant System, which is used in cranial surgery, to the U.S. market. In March 2023 , Animus Surgical introduced a new transparent, biodegradable, non-toxic hydrogel wound sealant.

Segmentation of Dural Adhesive Agent for Surgical Market-

By Product Type

Polyethylene glycol

Others (Fibrin Glue)

By Application

Cranial Surgery

Spinal Surgery

By Form

Sealant Glue

Sealant Film

By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

