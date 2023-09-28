Durée Ross, President and Founder of Public Relations Firm Durée & Company, Wins 2023 PRNEWS People of the Year Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Durée Ross, president and founder of Durée & Company, an award-winning full-service Fort Lauderdale and Aspen public relations and marketing firm, is a winner of the 2023 PRNEWS People of the Year national awards in The Crisis Managers category. Ross received the honor for her leading crisis work reflected throughout the agency's 23 years in business.

The PRNEWS People of the Year Award recognizes the innovative and inspiring professionals nationwide making a quantifiable impact on their organizations and the communications industry at large. This impressive roster of powerful PR players includes leaders and up-and-comers who are challenging assumptions, pushing boundaries and embracing the seemingly impossible to create winning campaigns. The PRNEWS Awards community is comprised of communicators and marketers from corporations, agencies and nonprofits worldwide.

The Crisis Managers award recognizes standout communicators who have led overall communications efforts during a crisis, have proven their ability to protect an organization's reputation and stay on message during a crisis. Guided by Ross' expertise in crisis communication and deep knowledge of the media landscape, Durée & Company works with its clients to ensure successful outcomes and media placements through carefully tailored pitches and meaningful storytelling. It's a concerted team effort that pulls from expertise across a variety of industries.

In the past year alone, Durée & Company received two awards for its work with international on-water assistance provider Sea Tow. The firm's meticulous work was celebrated with a Bulldog Bronze Award for outstanding crisis communication. As a further testament to its excellence in communication, Durée & Company also received an Honorable Mention in the Public Relations Campaign category at the Marine Marketers of America's 2022 Neptune Awards. The agency also recently won a Cannabis Marketing Association Seven Award for "Best Use of PR," and was named a "Best of Fort Lauderdale Top PR Agency" by Fort Lauderdale magazine.

The Crisis Managers category of the 2023 PRNEWS People of the Year award acknowledges Durée & Company's commitment to clear communication during unpredictable and crisis times, underscoring the vital role a communication strategy plays in helping mitigate crises.

"On behalf of our entire team, I am honored to win the 2023 PRNEWS People of the Year award, which mirrors our firm's established presence and experience in creating strategic PR across diverse practice areas," said Durée Ross, president and founder of Durée & Company. "Our team has the know-how to help our clients achieve nationwide awareness, whether in a crisis situation or for general awareness."

About Durée & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Durée & Company is a full-service, well-respected and highly creative public relations and marketing agency serving a diverse client base of local, national and international consumer brands, landmark industries, business leaders and philanthropists from its offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Aspen, Colorado. Practice areas include nonprofit, hospitality, business, lifestyle, health and wellness, legal, real estate, yacht and marine as well as cannabis, psychedelics, and other emerging industries. Durée & Company is the proud recipient of four notable 2023 awards: Bulldog PR Bronze Level for "Best Crisis Management," Cannabis Marketing Association Seven Award for "Best Use of PR," Fort Lauderdale magazine "Best of Fort Lauderdale Top PR Agency" and the PR News People of the Year Award. Durée & Company is a member of PR Boutiques International™ (PRBI), an elite organization of global public relations professionals. To learn more, call 954-723-9350; go to dureeandcompany.com; cannabismarketingpr.com; or psychedelicpr.com. Join the social conversation and follow Durée & Company on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and LinkedIn at @DureeCoPR.

