Durham School Services Further Strengthens California Presence with Val Verde Unified School District Partnership

VAL VERDE, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durham School Services has been chosen by the Val Verde Unified School District as its transportation provider – bringing its 109+ years of local and industry-recognized experience in safe, dependable service to the Val Verde community. Through this new partnership, Durham and the school district will work together to ensure students are transported to school safely and reliably each and every day. Durham continues to grow its footprint in California and currently provides transportation to 340 schools across the state.

As part of this new partnership, Durham will provide transportation for 50 special education (SPED) routes for the district with a fleet of 60 buses. Each bus will be outfitted with a suite of safety and operational technology such as Samsara's AI-enabled dash cameras to improve driver responsiveness and safety, Seon video surveillance cameras to boost safety monitoring of students, and Zonar's fleet management platform for real-time GPS tracking and pre and post trip safety inspections – ensuring safe transportation of students and dependable service families and the school district can trust.

The Val Verde Unified School District is pleased to begin our partnership with Durham School Services. Post this

"The Val Verde Unified School District is pleased to begin our partnership with Durham School Services," said Garrick Owen, Assistant Superintendent, Val Verde Unified School District. "Student safety is at the heart of everything we do, and Durham has demonstrated the same dedication to the care and well-being of the children we serve. We are excited about the increased communication Durham will be able to provide to families."

"Our Company continues to make great strides in growing our presence – allowing us to bring safe, dependable service to more communities throughout California and across the country," said Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services. "The Val Verde Unified School District will be in the good hands of our incredibly experienced team who specialize in SPED operations and are experts in leveraging our industry-leading technology to execute transportation plans and routes that are tailored to each student's unique needs to ensure comfort, efficiency, safety, and reliability. I'd like to once again thank the Val Verde Unified School District for selecting our team and giving us this opportunity to serve their students and community. Our team can't wait to start meeting students and their families. I can say with confidence the school district can look forward to a successful start-up and an amazing new school year!"

About Durham School Services

As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

Media Contact: Anna Lam

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SOURCE Durham School Services