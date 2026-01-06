Durin Debuts MagicKey(™): The First Multi-Factor Authentication for Home Entry

Five technology partners deliver automotive UWB, facial recognition, and voice biometrics

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durin, Inc., a leader in identity verification for smart home access, today revealed the five technology partners powering MagicKey(™), Door Manager's multi-factor authentication feature—the only solution that combines UWB proximity, facial recognition, and voice biometrics for home entry. Following the announcement of Door Manager's compatibility with the Philips 3000 Series Wi-Fi Retrofit Lock, the technology ensemble includes partners whose components power automotive digital car keys, over three billion consumer devices, and award-winning smart home products.

Durin Debuts MagicKey™

Today, multi-factor authentication protects everything from your bank account to your medical records, but not your front door. Durin has partnered with five established technology providers—Mauna Kea Semiconductors (MKSemi), Xailient, Sensory Inc., Silicon Labs, and Infineon Technologies—to change that. The technology stack combines ultra-wideband (UWB) proximity detection, the same technology powering luxury automotive digital car keys, with on-device facial recognition, voice biometrics from three billion devices, Matter-ready wireless connectivity for smart lock communication, and enterprise-grade Wi-Fi.

Together, these technologies power MagicKey, making Door Manager the first home access system that confirms who entered, not just when.

Automotive-Grade UWB for Hands-Free Proximity Detection

Mauna Kea Semiconductors (MKSemi) provides Durin with ultra-wideband (UWB) technology that enables centimeter-level precision for detecting a user's proximity, distance, and direction of approach. UWB is the same wireless technology powering hands-free digital car keys for luxury automakers including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, where drivers can unlock and start their vehicles without removing phones from pockets.

MKSemi's ultra-low-power UWB solution enables MagicKey to recognize when authorized users approach, calculating exact distance and direction to trigger automatic unlocking at precisely the right moment. This automotive-grade proximity detection—proven in millions of digital car key deployments where security and reliability are non-negotiable—is now bringing the same level of security to home entry systems.

Privacy-Safe Edge AI for Facial Recognition

Xailient provides privacy-safe computer vision AI that handles facial recognition and object detection entirely at the edge, without sending images or video to the cloud. Xailient's award-winning technology powers real-time, on-device recognition while remaining compliant with privacy and AI regulations in over 80 jurisdictions.

By running face recognition and video AI directly on the Door Manager's camera module, Xailient ensures that visual data never leaves the device—critical for the peace of mind homeowners expect when protecting their families. This privacy-first architecture aligns with growing consumer and regulatory demands for on-device processing, particularly in Europe and California where AI privacy regulations are tightening.

Xailient has positioned itself as the world leader in privacy-safe AI for computer vision, with deployments in smart home security, gaming, and other applications requiring regulatory-compliant face recognition.

Billion-Device Voice Biometric Authentication

Sensory Inc. powers Durin's voice biometric authentication through its TrulySecure platform. Sensory's technology has shipped in over three billion consumer devices and was the first multimodal biometrics solution to achieve FIDO certification—the industry standard for secure authentication.

Critically, Sensory's embedded voice biometrics run entirely on-device, meaning biometric data never leaves the home. This addresses privacy concerns that have plagued cloud-based recognition systems while delivering the security standards users expect from their most sensitive accounts. Major mobile device manufacturers including Samsung have deployed Sensory's technology in flagship products.

Enterprise Wireless Platform with Extended Battery Life

Silicon Labs provides the wireless connectivity backbone, enabling secure communication between the Door Manager and smart locks. Silicon Labs' platform serves as the Matter and Aliro microcontroller, positioning Durin to support next-generation access standards as they launch.

The multiprotocol platform supports Bluetooth LE, Zigbee, and Thread communication and is Matter-ready. This enables Durin's Door Manager to integrate with a wide variety of smart lock models and brands. The chip is engineered to operate for up to ten years on a single coin cell battery, dramatically extending the Door Manager's lifespan between charges.

With Silicon Labs' Secure Vault technology, the platform delivers hardened data protection including advanced encryption and tamper-resistant hardware, ensuring that access credentials stored on the Door Manager remain private and secure.

Enterprise-Grade Wi-Fi Connectivity

Infineon Technologies provides Durin with its AIROC Wi-Fi + Bluetooth combo solution, delivering the robust wireless connectivity that keeps Door Manager reliably connected to home networks and smart locks. Critically, Infineon's ultra-low power modes and fast wake-up times address one of the biggest challenges in battery-operated camera devices: extending battery life without sacrificing performance. This enables Door Manager to deliver responsive entry services day in and day out while maximizing time between charges. Infineon's IoT connectivity solutions are deployed across millions of smart home devices worldwide, bringing enterprise-grade reliability to consumer products.

This proven connectivity platform ensures Door Manager maintains consistent, secure communication with users' smartphones and home networks—critical for the instant response times and security that MagicKey requires.

Startup Velocity, Enterprise Reliability

"We're the eyes and brain that work with any smart lock," said Herman Yau, CEO at Durin. "MagicKey is powered by technology proven at massive scale. MKSemi's UWB delivers the same proximity detection used in luxury automotive digital car keys. Xailient's facial recognition runs on-device with zero cloud dependency. Sensory's voice biometrics ship in over three billion devices. Silicon Labs and Infineon provide the wireless backbone that powers enterprise-grade smart locks. We're bringing that level of proven technology to protect what matters most—your home and family."

This approach allows Durin to focus engineering resources on the user experience and integration challenges unique to home access, rather than reinventing commodity technologies that are already mature.

Technology Partners Validate Vision

"The multiprotocol capabilities of our platform, combined with our Secure Vault technology, provide Durin with the flexibility to support a wide range of smart lock brands while maintaining the highest security standards," said Colin Cureton, Product Line Vice President, Home Business at Silicon Labs. "We're excited to see innovative companies like Durin leverage our technology to bring next-generation access control to market."

The partnerships come as the smart home access market undergoes rapid transformation. Ultra-wideband technology is built into iPhones from the iPhone 11 onward and Apple Watch Series 6 and up, creating an installed base of hundreds of millions of devices. The Connectivity Standards Alliance is developing the Aliro standard for UWB-based access control, with industry adoption expected in 2026.

By assembling a technology stack from proven enterprise providers, Durin positions itself to support the Aliro standard while maintaining compatibility with existing smart lock installations—a critical advantage as the industry transitions to next-generation access protocols.

Availability

Durin's Door Manager, powered by technology from MKSemi, Xailient, Sensory, Silicon Labs, and Infineon, will be available for purchase in Q1 2026. Starting today, those who want to be among the first to try the Door Manager can reserve their unit with a fully refundable $5 commitment. Door Manager is compatible with the Philips 3000 Series Wi-Fi Retrofit Lock, bringing multi-factor authentication and peace of mind to Philips Home Access customers.

Durin will be on-site at CES, January 6-9, to demo the Philips Home Access integration and MagicKey for the first time at Durin's booth #60462 in Eureka Park.

For more information about Durin and its technology partners, visit durin.ai.

About Durin

Durin eliminates home access codes entirely. Its AI-powered Door Manager uses MagicKey—the only multi-factor authentication system for your front door—automatically unlocking your door using your phone and face. Every entry is logged with a photo and timestamp, so homeowners always know exactly who entered their home, not just when. Designed to support the upcoming Aliro standard for secure mobile digital access, Durin integrates seamlessly with existing smart lock systems and is designed to scale across the connected home ecosystem. Founded in 2023, Durin launches publicly in Q1 2026. Learn more at durin.ai.

About the Technology Partners

About MKSemi Mauna Kea Semiconductors (MKSemi), the leading low power ultra-wideband (UWB) company, provides a complete high precision location solution for device OEMs and ODMs. Founded by UWB pioneers, the company makes the world's lowest power, highest integrated chip solution, currently the best solution that empowers IoT devices with the smallest batteries and size, with high-precision sensing. MKSemi's technologies (hardware and software) enable rapid design, integration, and product deployment. Its next-generation UWB location and sensing solutions are currently being integrated into smartphones and automobiles and are poised to dramatically bolster consumer and industrial IoT applications ranging from smart homes and cities to automobiles, wearables, and health monitoring devices. For more information, visit www.mksemi.com .

About Xailient Inc. Xailient is the world leader in privacy-safe AI for computer vision, with patented Edge AI technology that powers real-time, on-device recognition without compromising privacy. Compliant with privacy and AI regulations in over 80 jurisdictions, Xailient is the Face of Trust in industries from gaming to security to smart cities. Learn more at www.xailient.com .

About Sensory Sensory Inc. is a leader in on-device AI technology, providing fast, accurate, and private solutions in speech recognition and sound ID, biometrics, and natural language understanding. Trusted by billion-dollar brands like Amazon, Google, and Samsung, Sensory's innovations are in over 2 billion devices globally, all without relying on the cloud. With 100+ high-value use cases across automotive, consumer electronics, and more, Sensory holds more than 60 patents for its groundbreaking technologies. The company offers developer-friendly APIs and evaluation kits, making it easy to integrate Sensory's cutting-edge solutions into any product, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience. Learn more at sensory.com.

About Silicon Labs Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

About Infineon Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Learn more at www.infineon.com .

