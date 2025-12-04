Durin and Philips Home Access Bring Hands-Free, Codeless Entry to Millions of Homes

Household members can now walk right in with automatic identity verification; no codes to manage or remember

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Durin , Inc., a leader in identity verification for smart home access, announced today a strategic partnership with Philips Home Access to bring hands-free and codeless entry capabilities to the popular Philips 3000 Series Wi-Fi Retrofit Lock . Designed to be a near-universal smart door entry upgrade, Durin's integration with the Philips 3000 Series will mark its entrance into the smart access and security market when it becomes available in Q1.

Durin Door Manager + Philips 3000 Series

The Philips 3000 Series is a Wi-Fi retrofit lock that works with most existing deadbolts, allowing homeowners to add innovative features without replacing their hardware. With the addition of the Durin Door Manager, users will be able to enjoy completely hands-free access using their face and phone via an integrated camera and the soon-to-be-announced Aliro open standard for secure mobile access. Authorized household members and guests are identified as they approach the door, unlocking it automatically without an app tap, code entry, or manual key interaction.

"We're excited to work with Philips to bring codeless, hands-free entry to their customers," said Herman Yau, CEO of Durin. "With Durin's Door Manager, your door recognizes you and unlocks automatically without fumbling for keys or remembering codes. And with photo verification of every entry, homeowners have complete visibility into who's accessing their home."

Existing Philips 3000 Series customers can add Door Manager to their entryway with a short, few-minute installation. New customers can purchase a virtual bundle that includes both products. After installing their Philips 3000 retrofit lock and downloading the Durin app, homeowners can create their account, connect the Door Manager to their home Wi-Fi, and link it directly to their Philips Home Access account. The system then automatically discovers and pairs with the Philips 3000 Series, enabling fast, automated unlocking.

Beyond hands-free access, Durin Door Manager introduces enhanced security and monitoring features for Philips users. Homeowners can generate unique MagicKeys™ for specific household members, enable multi-factor authentication for sensitive entries, view snapshots of every arrival, and receive real-time alerts when the system detects a mismatch or an unknown individual unlocking the door. Together, Philips' trusted hardware foundation and Durin's intelligent camera-based identity layer deliver a more secure and convenient home entry experience.

The Philips 3000 Series+ Durin Door Manager offering will be available for purchase in Q1 2026. Existing Philips 3000 users can sign up for the waitlist to receive updates on when they can order the standalone Door Manager. The virtual bundle will be available at homeaccess.philips .

Durin will be on-site at CES, January 6-9, to demo the Philips integration and the future of smart home entry for the first time at Durin's booth #60462 in Eureka Park.

About Durin

Durin eliminates home access codes entirely. Its AI-powered Door Manager automatically unlocks your door using your phone and face – no codes to share, change, or wonder about. Every entry is logged with a photo and timestamp, so homeowners always know exactly who entered their home, not just when. Designed to support the upcoming Aliro open standard for secure mobile access, Durin integrates seamlessly with existing smart lock systems and is designed to scale across the connected home ecosystem. Founded in 2023, Durin launches publicly in Q1 2026. Learn more at durin.ai .

About Philips Home Access

Philips Home Access is dedicated to secure, intelligent, and user-centric smart lock and home security solutions under the trusted Philips brand. Operated by Conex Intelligent Technology and distributed in North America by Idlespace Technology, Philips Home Access integrates meaningful innovation into every product, helping homeowners protect what matters most.

