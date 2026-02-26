Durin Selects Silicon Labs' MG24 Wireless SoC to Accelerate Aliro Mobile Access for Smart Locks and Readers

Aliro is designed to bring consistent, secure mobile access control experiences across smartphones, wearables, smart locks, and readers—enabling trusted interoperability at the door. With Aliro's formal release, Silicon Labs is helping device makers move quickly from standards to shipping products with a robust platform purpose-built for secure credentials, flexible transports, and low-power operation.

"Aliro is a big deal because it provides standards-based access and transactions between the homeowner's mobile wallet and their smart door lock."," said Colin Cureton, Vice President of Product Lines, Home, Silicon Labs. "MG24 gives innovators like Durin a single, secure wireless platform to validate credentials, protect keys, and do all this at the speed end-users demand thanks to the MG24's cryptography accelerator. As the industry rallies behind Aliro, Silicon Labs is focused on helping manufacturers get to certified, market-ready products faster."

Durin Door Manager pairs modern mobile access with strong, local decision-making at the device. Built around MG24, Durin Door Manager is designed to support Aliro experiences that range from NFC tap-to-unlock to ultra-wideband (UWB), enabled by MK Semi, and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) hands-free interactions.

"Aliro is unlocking a new era for access—where your phone or wearable becomes a secure, interoperable key," said Herman Yau, CEO of Durin. "Silicon Labs' MG24 gives us the security, performance, and multiprotocol flexibility we need to support Aliro experiences in the Durin Door Manager. It helps us deliver an effortless walk-up, walk-in experience for our customers, creating a magical coming home, one we believe there's no going back from."

"Silicon Labs and Durin are leading the way in demonstrating how the Aliro standard brings secure, seamless mobile access to the real world," said Tobin Richardson, Connectivity Standards Alliance President and CEO. "By moving away from isolated, vendor-specific technologies, this collaboration establishes the trusted interoperability necessary for a cohesive smart environment. Adopting such a unified approach ensures that, as the ecosystem expands, a foundation is laid for a more accessible and secure future for everyone."

Silicon Labs MG24: A Secure, Multiprotocol Foundation for Aliro-Ready Access

Aliro places strong requirements on secure credential processing and device-to-reader communications. In the Durin Door Manager, MG24 acts as the core controller for Aliro and connected access workflows, combining integrated security and wireless flexibility in a power-efficient design.

Key capabilities enabled by MG24 in Durin Door Manager include:

Single-transaction Aliro credential validation over NFC : MG24 receives Aliro key and related information from an NFC transceiver reader IC, then performs key validation and Access Document verification in a single NFC transaction.

: MG24 receives Aliro key and related information from an NFC transceiver reader IC, then performs key validation and Access Document verification in a single NFC transaction. Hardware-accelerated asymmetric cryptography : MG24 uses an integrated cryptographic hardware accelerator to execute Aliro elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC) operations, including Generate Key Pair, ECDSA Sign, ECDH, and ECDSA Verify, including step-up verification requirements.

: MG24 uses an integrated cryptographic hardware accelerator to execute Aliro elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC) operations, including Generate Key Pair, ECDSA Sign, ECDH, and ECDSA Verify, including step-up verification requirements. Secure key storage with Silicon Labs Secure Vault : Sensitive credential and key material is protected using Secure Vault, Silicon Labs' industry-leading approach to secure storage and device protection.

: Sensitive credential and key material is protected using Secure Vault, Silicon Labs' industry-leading approach to secure storage and device protection. Multi-protocol connectivity for modern access systems : MG24 supports Matter and Bluetooth communications, helping enable interoperability and flexible system integration.

: MG24 supports Matter and Bluetooth communications, helping enable interoperability and flexible system integration. BLE for commissioning and lock control workflows : Bluetooth is used to commission devices, initiate ranging sessions that support UWB experiences, and communicate with a paired door lock to enable open/close actions.

: Bluetooth is used to commission devices, initiate ranging sessions that support UWB experiences, and communicate with a paired door lock to enable open/close actions. Hands-free control decisions using UWB ranging: MG24 processes ranging information from a UWB radio IC and executes hands-free control decisions based on proximity and contextual data.

By combining secure credential processing, multiprotocol wireless, and a low-power architecture, MG24 helps product makers design smart locks that align with Aliro's security and interoperability goals—while keeping implementation, complexity, and system cost under control.

Learn more about how MG24's security, compute, and connectivity are helping to deploy Aliro by reading "Silicon Labs Delivers Bank-Grade Cryptography for NFC Tap-to-Unlock With Ultra-Low-Power 15.4" on the Silicon Labs Blog.

Enabling an Interoperable Mobile Access Ecosystem

The access control market has historically relied on fragmented, proprietary approaches to mobile credentials and reader communications. Aliro is designed to streamline interoperability between user devices and access points, with secure, trusted exchanges that can support a variety of installation architectures.

Silicon Labs is actively supporting Aliro with a platform strategy that helps device makers:

Build on a secure wireless SoC designed for protected key storage and high-performance cryptography

Support multiple Aliro transport options—NFC, BLE, and BLE + UWB—as products and use cases evolve

Pair Aliro mobile access with complementary standards such as Matter for broader connected-device interactions

Availability

Durin Door Manager is expected to be available in Q1 2026.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers with the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets.

About Durin

Durin, Inc. is shaping the next era of home access by moving beyond shared codes toward hands-free, identity-aware, privacy-first experiences. Designed for interoperability and next-generation access standards, with privacy as a foundational principle, Durin helps people come home with confidence and ease, setting a new standard for secure entry across the connected home.

SOURCE Silicon Labs