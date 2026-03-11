Silicon Labs' 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2026 Proxy Statement Available Online

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today posted its 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2026 Proxy Statement as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on the Investor Relations page of the company website. Shareholders may also request hard copies of the reports by calling 866-648-8133, visiting www.investorelections.com/SLAB, or by emailing [email protected]. Additionally, Silicon Labs released its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, which is available for download on its website.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Silicon Labs