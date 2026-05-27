During Mental Health Awareness Month, New Report Highlights the High Cost of Treatment‑Resistant Depression and Gaps in Access to Care

OKEMOS, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Management Associates (HMA), a national leader in health and human services consulting, released a report, "Treatment-Resistant Depression: Costs, Caregiving, and Gaps in Care," highlighting the economic impact of treatment‑resistant depression (TRD) and persistent gaps in access to effective mental healthcare.

While an estimated 34 million people in the United States experience depression, research shows that nearly one in three does not respond to first‑line therapies, leaving many patients with ongoing symptoms and limited access to effective options.

HMA's analysis finds that people with TRD experience higher rates of hospitalization, greater clinical complexity, and substantially higher healthcare costs compared to individuals whose depression is well managed. Among Medicare beneficiaries, costs associated with individuals with TRD are approximately $8,000 more per person per year, driven by repeated healthcare utilization and prolonged illness.

"Our study demonstrates that patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression have a high burden of care relative to patients whose depression is well controlled," said Mark Desmarais, principal and lead co-author of the report. "Any developments in depression care which would improve outcomes for patients may lead to measurable reductions in cost burden for both Medicare and for patients."

HMA's analysis also highlights the toll on families and caregivers. Caregivers supporting individuals with TRD provide an average of 23–24 hours of care per week, often while managing full‑time employment and household responsibilities. The analysis estimates approximately $11,000 per year in indirect costs to caregivers, with nearly $30,000 annually in direct household caregiving expenses. At the same time, at least 20% of family caregivers experience depression themselves, compounding mental health challenges within families.

"Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to go beyond awareness and examine how well healthcare systems work for people whose needs are more complex," said William Sauvé, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Osmind, where he focuses on driving the success of Osmind's nationwide network of 800-plus independent psychiatry practices and expanding access to cutting-edge psychiatric care. "Ensuring access to the range of FDA-approved therapies across private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid is essential to improving outcomes and reducing long-term costs."

Access the full report here.

About Health Management Associates (HMA)

HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. We serve government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

SOURCE Health Management Associates