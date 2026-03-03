During National Consumer Protection Week, AARP Pennsylvania Urges Residents to Report Fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Consumer Protection Week begins, AARP Pennsylvania is encouraging residents to start conversations with family, friends, and neighbors about fraud, scams, and consumer rights. While AARP works year‑round to protect consumers, this week highlights the importance of staying informed and taking practical steps to safeguard yourself and your loved ones from fraud and scams.

Pennsylvania continues to see a wide range of fraud and scams affecting residents across the state. According to the AARP Fraud Watch Network, the most common victim-reported scams in Pennsylvania include identity theft, impostor business scams, online dating and romance scams, tech support or computer virus schemes, and fraudulent sales. In 2025, 886 Pennsylvanians who experienced fraud reported losses totaling more than $14 million to the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline.

"These numbers are a powerful reminder that fraud can affect anyone," said Mary Bach, AARP Pennsylvania Volunteer Chair of the Consumer Issues Task Force. "When people report scams and talk openly with family and friends, they help protect others and stop fraud before it happens."

AARP Pennsylvania recommends taking the following steps when fraud is suspected:

Contact your bank. If a scam involves a financial institution, alert them immediately. They may be able to stop or reverse transactions or temporarily freeze your account to help prevent additional losses.

If a scam involves a financial institution, alert them immediately. They may be able to stop or reverse transactions or temporarily freeze your account to help prevent additional losses. Notify local law enforcement. Filing a report creates an official record and provides information that may support future restitution or help identify criminal patterns.

Filing a report creates an official record and provides information that may support future restitution or help identify criminal patterns. Report to federal agencies. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov collects reports that help federal partners track trends and understand emerging threats.

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov collects reports that help federal partners track trends and understand emerging threats. Inform lawmakers. Sharing experiences with local legislators, the state attorney general, or Members of Congress raises awareness and supports policy action to better protect consumers.

"Reporting fraud is one of the most important steps people can take," said AARP Pennsylvania State Advocacy Director Teresa Osborne. "Every report helps uncover scams, strengthens consumer protections, and gives others the information they need to avoid financial harm."

Pennsylvanians who have been targeted by a scam—or who want to learn how to protect themselves—can contact the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1‑877‑908‑3360, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. The free helpline is open to everyone and provides trusted guidance, support, and information about how to spot and report scams. More information is available at aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or visit the AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Resource Page at aarp.org/pafraud.

