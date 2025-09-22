Dust off Your Boots and Kick up Your Heels, Honky Tonk Night is Coming Back to Keel Farms Friday, September 26, 2025

Keel Farms, home to Keel+Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders is going country with live music, line dancing lessons and a mechanical bull

PLANT CITY, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keel Farms is calling on cowboys and cowgirls to put on their Stetsons and enjoy an evening of country fun. Honky Tonk Night will feature line dancing lessons, local vendors and live country music with The Southern Creek Band playing the most popular southern rock, classic country, and new country. For anyone who's up for the challenge, a mechanical bull awaits.

Honky Tonk Night at Keel Farms

Keel Farms is offering a limited event menu from its kitchen and Sisimito Food Truck. Sample an assortment of beverages with beer and cider flights. Plenty of open seating is available and no reservations are required.

"Honky Tonk Night is always a crowd favorite," said Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms. "This free event has so much to offer. We have a great line-dance instructor who makes learning different dances a lot of fun. A live band will be playing everyone's favorites, and the mechanical bull makes for some fun photo ops."

Where: Keel Farms - 5202 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City FL 33565

When: Friday, Sept 26, 2025

Line dancing Lessons from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live country music with The Southern Creek Band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Local vendors

Mechanical bull rides

After Honky Tonk night, Keel Farms customers can look forward to a big lineup of fall events including the annual Harvest Days Festival every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About Keel Farms: Keel Farms is home to Keel and Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Our mission is to grow people, community, and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.

