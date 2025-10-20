Get a Head Start on the Fun and Frights at Keel Farms' Halloween Party on Saturday October 25, 2025

Keel Farms, home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales & Ciders kicks-off the Halloween festivities with Costumes, Treats, Fall Beverages and more starting at 5 p.m. on October 25th.

PLANT CITY, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keel Farms is extending an invite to celebrate spooky season on the Farm. On the last weekend of Harvest Days (which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) the treats and festivities get rolling at Keel Farms' Halloween Party from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday October 25, 2025.

The Keel Farms Halloween Party lineup includes:

Keel Farms Halloween Party

A DJ and Dancing

Fall Flights featuring seasonal wine, cider, and beer favorites

Delicious bites

Costumes are encouraged

Event Details:

Address : Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL

: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL When : Saturday October 25 th 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

: Saturday October 25 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free Admission and Free Parking

"October is such a fun time of year for our wonderful customers at Keel Farms," said Keel Farms President, Clay Keel. "Harvest Days has been very popular this year with families from across the Tampa Bay region and beyond enjoying their weekends with hayrides, camel rides, local craft vendors and more. The Halloween Party is a nice bonus to enjoy the sunset and some great bites & beverages and dancing in costumes."

No tickets or reservations for the Tasting Room; it will be open seating. For information about nightly fun at Keel Farms and all upcoming events throughout the year visit: https://www.keelfarms.com/events-calendar

About Keel Farms: Keel Farms is home to Keel and Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Our mission is to grow people, community, and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.

Media Inquiries:

Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications

[email protected]

813.480.1354

SOURCE Keel Farms