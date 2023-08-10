Dutch Boy® Paints Announces 2024 One-Coat Color Trend Forecast

CLEVELAND, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers continue to re-examine their daily habits, placing an emphasis on those that enrich their lives. Self-care, meditation and healing practices are at the forefront, and the concept of home has evolved into a sanctuary for well-being. In support of this longing for consistency in the home and feeling of comfort, Dutch Boy® Paints unveils its 2024 One-Coat Color of the Year: Ironside, a deep olive shade with dark undertones that creates a level of comfortable sophistication.

"Creating a space for wellness should be a driving factor in everyday life," said Ashley Banbury, NCIDQ and color marketing manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. "That's why taking a natural approach to healthy living and safe spaces is a pivotal part of the current landscape. Dutch Boy® Paints' 2024 One-Coat Color of the Year—the stunning, strong Ironside—incorporates all the above in one bold color and can be applied in one single coat."

Dutch Boy® Paints' 2024 Color of the Year, Ironside, as well as all the shades in the complementing 2024 color palettes, are proven to be one-coat hide colors, providing a simple solution for DIYers. The brand's tested one-coat colors deliver optimal coverage with just a single coat, helping achieve a beautifully finished project in three easy steps: (1) selecting a favorite one-coat trends color; (2) pairing it with Dutch Boy® premium paint and Purdy applicators; and (3) using the recommended technique to apply with confidence.

Ironside (422-7DB) lays the foundation for three designed color palettes that make up the Dutch Boy® Paints' 2024 One Coat Color Trend Forecast. By building on the deep, olive tones of Ironside, these palettes deliver a multifaceted look that's comforting and simple, while also embracing individual design styles:

Embrace Palette

As homeowners place an emphasis on the comfort of slowing down, the Embrace palette elevates a room as consumers make their homes a primary place for self-care and wellness. The calming hues paint the picture of a retreat to rest and recharge with shades including Antique White (011W), Whale's Tail (430-6DB) and Heritage Brown (411-7DB).

Retreat Palette

In a quest to be present, we crave simplicity in our surroundings. The Retreat color palette gives us peace of mind to explore new angles in our lives as we take extra time for ourselves. Ironside is the color that ties Sanded Grout (412-4DB), Wild Orange (310-4DB) and Antiquated Olive (424-6DB) together, bringing both cleanliness and warmth to the home.

Inspire Palette

Personal expression and creative outlets have become therapeutic. Bold uses of pattern, color and curated spaces in this color palette create self-inspired trends and environments. Explore color by combining shades like Ultra White (002W), Pineapple Flan (214-3DB) and Strawberry Shade (302-6DB).

"Dutch Boy's 2024 One-Coat Color Trend Forecast speaks to homeowners, DIYers and anyone with specific tastes in color selection," said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. "We're taking a comforting approach; embracing restoration and nature, while bringing harmony into the home. These color palettes are easy to customize to complement the personal style and preference of DIYers everywhere."

For additional simplicity, Dutch Boy's 2024 trend colors are all available in the brand's award-winning Twist & Pour® container—a unique easy-to-open, easy-to-hold and easy-to-pour container available exclusively at Menards. Visit https://trends.dutchboy.com/ or Menards retail locations to explore the full Dutch Boy® Paints' 2024 Color Trend Forecast.

About Dutch Boy® Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have also shaped the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

SOURCE Dutch Boy® Paints

