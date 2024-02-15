Dutch Boy® Paints Enhances Porch and Floor Paint Collection

Upgraded formulas and expanded size options offer ultimate versatility and simple solutions

CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As homeowners explore innovative ways of elevating their home, Dutch Boy® Paints unveils the latest update to its product lineup—a next-generation Porch and Floor Paint + Primer. Whether it's porches, basements or breezeways, Dutch Boy® Paints' Porch and Floor Paint + Primer is a simple, cost-effective solution for DIYers looking to enhance and protect indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Dutch Boy® Paints unveils the latest update to its product lineup—a next-generation Porch and Floor Paint + Primer. Whether it's porches, basements or breezeways, Dutch Boy® Paints’ Porch and Floor Paint + Primer is a simple, cost-effective solution for DIYers looking to enhance and protect indoor and outdoor living spaces.

The new formulas are an evolution of Dutch Boy® Paints' currently acclaimed Porch and Floor Paint + Primer products. Key upgrades include greater ability to prevent dirt pickup and increased mildew resistance on the surface of the paint finish.

"Our next-generation Porch and Floor Paint + Primer blends maximum surface protection and durability, offering a seamless solution for DIYers and homeowners seeking a transformative touch to spaces both inside and outside of their homes," said Julie Fisher, product manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. "With advanced formulas and a spectrum of color and finish options, this collection reflects our commitment to delivering simple excellence."

The enhanced Dutch Boy® Paints Porch and Floor Paint + Primer line features both a standard porch and floor paint, as well as a skid-resistant option, providing added traction. Features for the entire collection include:

Interior/Exterior Performance

The enhanced paint line bridges the gap between indoor and outdoor spaces, providing a consistent and appealing finish for indoor floors and outdoor surfaces alike, including wood, concrete, etc., and is also ideal for covered porches, basements, floors and concrete block walls.



The enhanced paint line bridges the gap between indoor and outdoor spaces, providing a consistent and appealing finish for indoor floors and outdoor surfaces alike, including wood, concrete, etc., and is also ideal for covered porches, basements, floors and concrete block walls. Advanced 100% Acrylic Enamel

Crafted with precision, our next-generation Porch and Floor Paint + Primer utilizes a 100% acrylic enamel formula, ensuring adhesion and strength.



Crafted with precision, our next-generation Porch and Floor Paint + Primer utilizes a 100% acrylic enamel formula, ensuring adhesion and strength. Maximum Surface Protection and Durability

Designed to endure daily wear and tear, and offers maximum protection against cracking, peeling and scuffing, preserving the integrity of surfaces in high-traffic areas.



Designed to endure daily wear and tear, and offers maximum protection against cracking, peeling and scuffing, preserving the integrity of surfaces in high-traffic areas. Protection Against Fading and Weathering

Enhanced formulation shields surfaces from the elements, resisting fading and weathering to maintain vibrant colors.



Enhanced formulation shields surfaces from the elements, resisting fading and weathering to maintain vibrant colors. Mold and Mildew Resistant Finish

Dutch Boy ® Paints' Porch and Floor Paint + Primer provides a mold and mildew resistant finish.



Dutch Boy Paints' Porch and Floor Paint + Primer provides a mold and mildew resistant finish. Extensive Color Options

DIYers can choose from over 1,300 colors to match their unique style. Dutch Boy ® Paints' Porch and Floor Paint + Primer is tintable to all Dutch Boy ® paint colors and can be color-matched, allowing for customization and personalization.



DIYers can choose from over 1,300 colors to match their unique style. Dutch Boy Paints' Porch and Floor Paint + Primer is tintable to all Dutch Boy paint colors and can be color-matched, allowing for customization and personalization. Versatile Finishes

Next-generation Dutch Boy® Paints' Porch and Floor + Primer products continue to offer a variety of finish options, ranging from Gloss to Semi-Gloss to Satin and Anti-Skid, and provides the flexibility to achieve any desired look and feel in every space.

"Dutch Boy® Paints remains steadfast in our commitment to providing Menards customers with simple painting solutions," said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. "Our next-generation Porch and Floor Paint + Primer collection offers an added home improvement opportunity, empowering DIY enthusiasts to effortlessly elevate their indoor and outdoor living spaces."

Available At Menards

The enhanced Dutch Boy® Paints Porch and Floor Paint + Primer is available in 1-quart, 1-gallon and 5-gallon size options. The 1-quart and 1-gallon offerings come in the brand's award-winning Twist & Pour® container—a unique easy-to-open, easy-to-hold and easy-to-pour container. To support the professional contractor, Dutch Boy® Paints offers a 5-gallon container, which allows for more efficiency, productivity, color consistency, cost efficiency, consolidation of storage, and reduced waste for larger painting projects.

The entire lineup of enhanced Dutch Boy® Paints' Porch and Floor Paint + Primer is available exclusively at Menards®. Visit Porch & Floor Paint + Primer | Dutch Boy or Menards retail locations to explore the full collection.

For more information about Dutch Boy® Paints and its complete range of painting products, please visit https://www.dutchboypaints.com.

About Dutch Boy® Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have continued to shape the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coatings needs. The group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

SOURCE Dutch Boy® Paints