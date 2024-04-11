Dutch Boy® Paints Introduces an Exclusive Line of Barn & Fence, and Aluminum Paints Available Only at Menards®

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures on the rise, homeowners and professional contractors alike are gearing up for outdoor projects that will redefine curb appeal and leave an impression. To support the elevation of these outdoor spaces, Dutch Boy® Paints announces the launch of a brand-new line of Barn & Fence paint and Aluminum paint, exclusively available at Menards®. This exciting expansion to Dutch Boy® Paints' portfolio represents a new opportunity to reach consumers looking for durable protection and optimal performance for even more outdoor surfaces.

The new Barn & Fence paint provides durability and resistance against the elements—and is available in latex, water-based alkyd and aluminum formulas—making it ideal for specific projects completed by both DIYers and professional contractors.

Both the latex and water-based alkyd options are designed for a variety of exterior surfaces including barns, fences, silos, and more. They are also self-priming, fade-resistant, and offer a mold- and mildew-resistant finish, ensuring longevity and an aesthetic appeal. Cleanup is simple with just soap and water. The latex product is available in a flat sheen, and ready-to-use classic red, white and black shades, while the water-based alkyd is offered in a semi-gloss finish, and ready-to-use classic red and white colors.

"We are excited to expand Dutch Boy® Paints' product offering with our new Barn & Fence, and Aluminum paints," said Julie Fisher, product manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. "As a brand dedicated to providing simple solutions to both DIYers and professional contractors, this category expansion reaffirms our commitment to empowering our customers with quality products that deliver results and ensure that every project is met with ease and excellence."

Dutch Boy® Paints is also introducing Aluminum paint, a solution engineered to meet consumer needs with excellent adhesion. This formula meets VOC compliance standards in all areas where Menards® retailers are located and is specially created for use on properly prepared and primed outdoor surfaces, including sheds, tanks, out-buildings, metal equipment and more. Boasting heat resistance up to 400 degrees F, self-priming capabilities, and resistance to fading, the Aluminum paint further exemplifies Dutch Boy® Paints' dedication to innovation and excellence. Available in a sleek aluminum hue, with a semi-gloss sheen, this product meets the demands of both residential and commercial applications.

"By expanding our product offerings to include these new, ready-to-use exterior Barn & Fence, and Aluminum paints, we are equipping our customers with even more simple solutions to bring their outdoor projects to life," said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. "Dutch Boy® Paints takes another step forward, consistently offering our customers a comprehensive portfolio of durable, versatile and easy-to-use paint products that will help beautify their exterior spaces."

Available At Menards®

The entire lineup of new Dutch Boy® Paints' Barn & Fence, and Aluminum paint products is available exclusively at Menards®. Visit dutchboy.com/en/products/exterior-house-trim or Menards® retail locations to explore the full collection.

For more information about Dutch Boy® Paints and its complete range of painting products, please visit dutchboy.com.

About Dutch Boy® Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have continued to shape the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coatings needs. The group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

