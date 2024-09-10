Dutch Boy® Paints Introduces New and Improved Platinum® Plus with Stain-Shield Technology, Now with New Anti-Scuff Formula

Upgraded formula delivers durability and protection for life's "uh-oh" moments.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Boy® Paints is providing homeowners and DIYers with yet another simple solution with the launch of its new and improved Platinum® Plus paint with Stain-Shield technology now with new Anti-Scuff formula. The latest upgrade enhances the already consumer-loved Platinum® Plus product by offering a luxurious, durable, and scrubbable finish that serves as a simple paint solution for homeowners, while also providing enhanced durability and protection against life's "uh-oh" moments with a new Anti-Scuff formula for defense against everyday wear and tear.

Dutch Boy® Paints Platinum® Plus with Stain-Shield technology now features a new Anti-Scuff formula, enhancing the already consumer-loved product by providing a luxurious, durable, and scrubbable finish that serves as a simple solution for homeowners seeking long-lasting protection against everyday wear and tear.

The improved Platinum® Plus retains its well-known Stain-Shield technology that customers appreciate, delivering exceptional washability and scrubbability while significantly increasing resistance to scuffs. This heightened durability makes it an excellent choice for homeowners seeking a lasting, protective paint solution for high-traffic areas. Furthermore, this formula delivers the high-quality performance expected from luxury paints, all while maintaining an accessible price point.

"Our goal at Dutch Boy® Paints is to continually refine our products to simplify the painting process and meet our customers' evolving needs," said Julie Fisher, Product Manager at Dutch Boy® Paints. "The new Platinum® Plus formula exemplifies this commitment by retaining the luxurious finish and durability that our consumers came to know and love while introducing the Anti-Scuff formula. This addition ensures that walls not only look beautiful from the start but also maintain their appearance over time, making it a simple paint solution for a beautiful home, even in the busiest areas."

Key Enhancements of New and Improved Platinum® Plus

New Anti-Scuff Formula : Improves the paint's durability by significantly enhancing its resistance to scuffs, giving homeowners the peace of mind that their surfaces can withstand messes, spills, and all of life's "uh-oh" moments, from playful kids to unexpected mishaps.

: Improves the paint's durability by significantly enhancing its resistance to scuffs, giving homeowners the peace of mind that their surfaces can withstand messes, spills, and all of life's "uh-oh" moments, from playful kids to unexpected mishaps. Now Available in Matte Sheen: Now available in matte, this new sheen offers a subtle shine, effectively concealing minor imperfections while providing a durable, scrubbable surface that is suitable for all the same areas of the home as the original flat finish.

Along with the new features, Platinum® Plus continues to offer its trusted benefits, including:

Stain-Shield Technology for washability and scrubbability

Extreme hide and stain blocking, delivering one-coat hide in over 800 colors

No-prep, no-prime 1 feature for easy application on most surfaces

feature for easy application on most surfaces Provides a mildew-resistant finish

GREENGUARD® Gold Certified for low-chemical emissions

Available in Matte, Eggshell, Satin, and Semi-Gloss sheens, the new and improved Platinum® Plus formula continues to deliver the premium performance customers expect while providing enhanced protection against everyday wear and tear. These enhancements ensure that Platinum® Plus remains a top choice for discerning homeowners who demand both quality and value in their paint selections.

The new and improved Platinum® Plus with Stain-Shield Technology and Anti-Scuff Formula is available exclusively at Menards® in the brand's award-winning Twist & Pour® container—a unique, easy-to-hold, easy-to-open, and easy-to-pour container with a built-in spout.

1No-prep, no-prime feature enables Platinum® Plus coating to be applied directly over sound, non-peeling, previously painted glossy surfaces or uncoated drywall, plaster, masonry and non-bleeding wood without the need to sand or prime.

About Dutch Boy® Paints

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have continued to shape the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coatings needs. The group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com.

SOURCE Dutch Boy® Paints