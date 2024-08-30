Dutch Bros and Owala® Launch Special Edition Water Bottle to Unite Beverage Lovers

The Always Stoked FreeSip® Twist empowers customers to stay hydrated and caffeinated while radiating kindness. Post this

Celebrating the best of both brands, this bottle will feature the distinctive, multi-functional and intentional designs Owala® is known for to bring a special hydrating experience to customers. The Always Stoked FreeSip® Twist empowers customers to stay hydrated and caffeinated while radiating kindness.

"We're excited to bring our customers a fun way to show off their Dutch Bros style," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "Collaborating with Owala felt right since both brands offer customers unique ways to customize their experiences through drinks or drinkware."

The water bottle sports a playful yellow and white checkerboard pattern complemented by a striking blue cap that adds a pop of color and delivers cheerful vibes. It is compatible with hot, cold, and carbonated beverages.

"Dutch Bros and Owala are a fun and obvious fit, culture-wise," said Trove Brands VP of Marketing Matt Harris. "We're thrilled to introduce our bold new creation to both brand communities."

The water bottles will be available online at https://owalalife.com/products/always-stoked starting Friday, October 4 at 10 am MT, while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at over 900 locations across 18 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch luv. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual company-wide initiatives, Dutch Bros makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

About Trove Brands

Trove Brands is a privately-held house of brands including BlenderBottle®, Owala®, Whiskware®, and EcoBrite®. The company's patented and best-selling products are designed to simplify and improve everyday life with unexpected innovation, incomparable quality, and aspirational style. Trove Brands' products are sold in over 100,000 retail locations across 100+ countries, including Amazon.com and online at blenderbottle.com , owalalife.com , whiskware.com , and ecobriteclean.com . The Trove Brands global headquarters is located in Lehi, Utah. For additional information, visit TroveBrands.com .

