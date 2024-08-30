Dutch Bros and Owala® Launch Special Edition Water Bottle to Unite Beverage Lovers

The Always Stoked FreeSip® Twist will be available beginning Friday, October 4
GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros, the beloved drive-thru coffee chain known for its captivating culture, is stoked to announce its partnership with Owala®, the viral and Gen Z loved water bottle brand. The partnership brings customers the Always Stoked FreeSip® Twist bottle reflective of the vibrancy and energy of the Dutch Bros brand with the standout style and versatility of an Owala® product.
Celebrating the best of both brands, this bottle will feature the distinctive, multi-functional and intentional designs Owala® is known for to bring a special hydrating experience to customers. The Always Stoked FreeSip® Twist empowers customers to stay hydrated and caffeinated while radiating kindness.
"We're excited to bring our customers a fun way to show off their Dutch Bros style," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "Collaborating with Owala felt right since both brands offer customers unique ways to customize their experiences through drinks or drinkware."
The water bottle sports a playful yellow and white checkerboard pattern complemented by a striking blue cap that adds a pop of color and delivers cheerful vibes. It is compatible with hot, cold, and carbonated beverages.
"Dutch Bros and Owala are a fun and obvious fit, culture-wise," said Trove Brands VP of Marketing Matt Harris. "We're thrilled to introduce our bold new creation to both brand communities."
About Dutch Bros Dutch Bros Coffee is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at over 900 locations across 18 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.
Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch luv. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual company-wide initiatives, Dutch Bros makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.
About Trove Brands Trove Brands is a privately-held house of brands including BlenderBottle®, Owala®, Whiskware®, and EcoBrite®. The company's patented and best-selling products are designed to simplify and improve everyday life with unexpected innovation, incomparable quality, and aspirational style. Trove Brands' products are sold in over 100,000 retail locations across 100+ countries, including Amazon.com and online at blenderbottle.com, owalalife.com, whiskware.com, and ecobriteclean.com. The Trove Brands global headquarters is located in Lehi, Utah. For additional information, visit TroveBrands.com.
Share this article