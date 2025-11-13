Dutch Bros® Officially Crowns National Passenger Princess Day

Starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 19, customers can decorate their chariot with one of three car magnets with every medium or large drink purchase, while supplies last! Customers can give themselves or their passenger princesses the royal treatment by collecting all three special designs!

"The response to last year's Passenger Princess Day event was incredible, so we had to make it an official day," said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer at Dutch Bros. "To celebrate the declaration of National Passenger Princess Day we're giving away three unique car magnets for passenger princesses to show off their style."

Car magnets are available on Wednesday, November 19 starting 3 p.m. at all 1,050+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last!

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee® is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at 1,050 locations and counting across 24 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch Luv®. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, the Dutch Bros Foundation® is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual nation-wide initiatives, the Dutch Bros Foundation makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to order ahead, earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee