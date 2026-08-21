TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweater weather just made a serious comeback with the highly anticipated return of the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and Cookie Butter, as well as the debut of the new Autumn Berry. Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, Cookie Butter and Autumn Berry are now available at all 1,225+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last!

Dutch Bros® Brings Back Fall Favorites with an Exciting New Autumn Addition

Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée is a beloved fall-time fave featuring pumpkin and salted caramel, covered in a layer of Soft Top®, pumpkin drizzle and raw sugar sprinks. Enjoy it as a breve, latte, chai or Freeze.

is a beloved fall-time fave featuring pumpkin and salted caramel, covered in a layer of Soft Top®, pumpkin drizzle and raw sugar sprinks. Enjoy it as a breve, latte, chai or Freeze. Cookie Butter is back and better than ever with creamy cookie butter flavor, a cookie butter swirl around the cup, complete with Soft Top® and another layer of cookie butter drizzle. Sip it as a latte, Freeze or chai!

is back and better than ever with creamy cookie butter flavor, a cookie butter swirl around the cup, complete with Soft Top® and another layer of cookie butter drizzle. Sip it as a latte, Freeze or chai! Autumn Berry is a vibrantly crisp drink that combines juicy pomegranate, orange and peach flavors with a mixed berry fruit topping. Try this new seasonal flavor as a blended or iced Rebel energy drink or as a Myst Energy Refresher™!

"Our customers absolutely loved Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and Cookie Butter, so naturally, we had to bring them back," said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer at Dutch Bros. "We're excited to feature our newest flavor, Autumn Berry, which is a delicious option for our customers to try this season."

These cozy fall drinks are available starting August 21, at all Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee® (NYSE: BROS) is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru specialty beverage leader dedicated to making a massive difference, one cup at a time. It was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992 and now shares its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at 1,225 locations as of June 30, 2026. Dutch Bros Coffee serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink, Myst Energy Refresher ™, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, tea, lemonade, soda and more.

Dutch Bros Coffee is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch Luv®. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, the Dutch Bros Foundation® is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual nation-wide initiatives, the Dutch Bros Foundation makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros Coffee, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to order ahead, earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee