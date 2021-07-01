Dutch Bros creates this summer's sweet escapes

GRANTS PASS, Ore., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disconnect and drink in the good vibes with Dutch Bros' newest offerings. The Iced Campout Cold Brew and Campout Mocha Freeze are available starting today. The drive-thru coffee company will feature the drinks at all of its more than 470 locations as a final farewell to summer.

The Campout Cold Brew elevates Dutch Bros’ Cold Brew with chocolate milk, toasted ‘mellow (vanilla and chocolate macadamia nut) flavor and tops it with Soft Top and chocolate drizzle. The Campout Freeze is a blended mocha with toasted ‘mellow (vanilla and chocolate macadamia nut) flavor topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Drink in the good vibes with chocolate milk and toasted ‘mellow flavor topped with Dutch Bros’ signature Soft Top and chocolate drizzle. A Campout Freeze and a Campout Cold Brew Escape the ordinary with a Campout Cold Brew with Dutch Bros’ signature Soft Top, a creamy, sweet topping, and chocolate drizzle.

The Iced Campout Cold Brew is a combination of Dutch Bros' Cold Brew, chocolate milk and toasted 'mellow flavor topped with Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top, a creamy, sweet topping, and chocolate drizzle. It can be served with regular or nitro-infused cold brew.

"One of the good things to come out of last year was the excitement to get outdoors," said Listel Bjorck, product manager at Dutch Bros. "As an Oregon-based company, we love spending time outdoors so it only makes sense to create a nostalgic drink to match our adventures!"  

Customers can also enjoy the flavors of roasted s'mores in the Campout Mocha Freeze. The blended coffee drink comes topped with Soft Top and chocolate drizzle.

The Iced Campout Cold Brew and Campout Mocha Freeze will be featured through the end of August.

About Dutch Bros 
Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 470 locations in 11 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com and follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

