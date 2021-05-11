Dutch Bros holds 15th Annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser to support the fight against ALS

Drink One for Dane began after Dutch Bros co-founder, Dane Boersma, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). While Dane passed away in 2009, his fight to end ALS continues through his family and the Dutch Bros' annual giveback, Drink One for Dane. The Boersma family and Dutch Bros started Drink One for Dane as a way to increase awareness of the disease, raise support for those affected, and to support research to find treatments and cures for ALS.

"For the last 15 years, our customers have astounded us with their support for Drink One for Dane," said Travis Boersma, co-founder of Dutch Bros. "This day is a testament to Dane's spirit and positive attitude that lives on through Dutch Bros every day. We're honored to partner with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and support its vital mission of finding a cause and cure for ALS."

This year, Dutch Bros is hoping to raise $1.6 million, which would bring the grand total donated to MDA over the last 15 years to $10 million. In addition to raising money at the stand, customers can donate directly to the campaign at www.dutchbros.com . As a thank you, customers who swing by on May 14 can snag a limited edition Drink One for Dane sticker (while supplies last).

MDA is the world's leader in funding research, care and advocacy in the search to cure muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Research continues into understanding the root cause of the disease and finding a cure.

"We consider our partners at Dutch Bros more like family, because they have felt the pain of losing a loved one to ALS and know the mission we are on as deeply as we do. Drink One for Dane has been one of the most successful ALS fundraisers year-on-year. We are excited to again join Dutch Bros for another successful event this year. The millions of dollars Dutch Bros has raised and continues to raise provides essential support for the patient care, education and continuing critical research around finding a cure and cause for ALS. We won't stop until we cure this devastating disease. Together, with Dutch Bros, we are on the path to doing that," said Donald S. Wood, PhD, president and CEO of MDA.

Much of the money raised since 2007 has gone to support MDA's ALS-designated multidisciplinary care centers for patients, as well as to fund research for a cure.

To find a Dutch Bros location near you, visit www.dutchbros.com/locations .

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 450 locations in 11 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care . As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19 . For more information, visit mda.org .

