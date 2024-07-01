Dutch Bros Keeps Cool with New Chillin' with Dutch Drinks

GRANTS PASS, Ore., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beat the heat this summer with Dutch Bros' new drinks! Capturing the best elements of summer, this drink roster is serving beloved '90s vibes. The Cookie Dough Freeze, Sherbet Rebel and Tropical Frosted Lemonade are now available at all 900+ Dutch Bros locations.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9218055-dutch-bros-new-summer-chillin-dutch-drinks/

Chillin' with Dutch Trio: The Cookie Dough Freeze, Sherbert Rebel, Tropical Frosted Lemonade are now available at all 900+ Dutch Bros locations.

The Cookie Dough Freeze creates a friendship between a fan fave ice cream flavor and creamy coffee. This sweet treat is blended chocolate chip cookie dough coffee with Soft Top™ and cookie dough pieces.

puts a playful twist on an iconic summer flavor with sweet cream infused into an orange and passion fruit blended energy drink topped with a strawberry float. The Tropical Frosted Lemonade blends passion fruit, coconut and blue raspberry for a tropical lemonade with strawberry fruit and sweet cream for a smooth finish.

"These drinks are a throwback to the '90s while embracing summer fun," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "With fun classic flavors like the Cookie Dough Freeze including cookie dough pieces or our Sherbet Rebel with sweet cream, these drinks are a blast from the past and are great for any summer adventure you embark on!"

In addition to these refreshing treats, Dutch Bros is welcoming back a festive favorite, the Firecracker Rebel™.

The Firecracker Rebel™ sparks 4th of July fun with blue poppin' candy sprinkled over a red raspberry blended energy drink with Soft Top™.

These cool creations are bringing all the summer and nostalgic vibes! These new drinks will be available July 1, while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 900 locations in 18 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com

