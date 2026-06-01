Dutch Debut. SHPT Debuts at World Hydrogen Summit, Accelerating Entry into European Market

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 19 to 21, the 7th World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition (2026) convened in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. As one of the world's largest and most influential hydrogen energy events, it attracted 18,500 participants, including government officials from over 100 countries and delegates from over 500 enterprises.

Making its Dutch debut, SHPT showcased its flagship PROME M4H fuel cell stack and P4H fuel cell system. The booth also featured Series-5 innovations, fuel cell vehicles, diversified business cases, and international cooperations, highlighting core competencies in R&D, smart manufacturing, and market promotion. This drew significant interest from a global clientele. Prospective clients from the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Chile, South Korea, Turkey, and beyond visited the booth to discuss potential collaborations.

Beyond the exhibition, SHPT engaged in high-level international hydrogen energy dialogues. Notably, the company joined the "China-Netherlands Hydrogen Energy Forum", organized by the China Hydrogen Alliance, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, and the Port of Rotterdam Authority, exploring pathways to build a sustainable hydrogen ecosystem.

At the thematic forum "Next Generation Mobility: Hydrogen Fuelling Heavy Freight," chaired by Dr. Emma Guthrie the CEO of the UK Hydrogen Energy Association, SHPT's Product Proposal & Operation Director, Lv Jiaming, shared the stage with Joachim Ladra, Head of Sales, Marketing & Communication, cellcentric GmbH & Co. KG, and Florentin de Loppinot, CEO of TEAL Mobility. The panel delved into the latest industry advancements in fuel cell equipment, hydrogen heavy-duty trucks, hydrogen refueling infrastructure, and logistics operations.

Lv provided an overview of China's hydrogen energy and fuel cell vehicle industry, detailing significant achievements and persistent challenges across policy, standards, technology, and application scenarios. Addressing the specific characteristics of the European market, he emphasized that fuel cell vehicles are poised to achieve commercial breakthrough within the medium- and long-distance heavy-haul transport sector. This optimism is fueled by the fact that a growing number of countries and regions are actively advancing research and pilot applications for hydrogen fuel cell heavy trucks.

Concluding its Dutch tour, SHPT reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating its expansion into the European market. The company aims to leverage its expertise to share China's fuel cell industry chain with global partners, jointly establishing cross-regional technical collaboration frameworks, innovative business models, and a robust hydrogen energy industrial ecosystem.