Dutch Spirits Company Fiorito Launches Limoncello Tonic Can

AMSTERDAM, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of now Fiorito is launching in the Netherlands its pre-mixed cocktail Limoncello Tonic containing Fiorito Limoncello, tonic water, basil and natural lemon grass. The Dutch family firm is the first liqueur producer to bring to market this popular drink as an RTD (ready-to-drink) in a 250ml slimline can. Limoncello Tonic comes in a fresh, golden yellow, shining summerlike design and is immediately available immediately for EUR 1.99 at Albert Heijn, the biggest retailer in the Netherlands, and soon also at the supermarket chain Jumbo. In the coming months the sparkling summer cocktail will be launched in other countries like China and Australia. Leading global liqueur company De Kuyper Royal Distillers is in charge of distributing Limoncello Tonic as well as all other Fiorito products.

"We are extremely proud of our 2020 pre-mixed summer drink. In view of the current trend to low-alcohol, sparkling drinks it was clear that we must launch our signature drink as a ready-to-drink option," explains Franco Fiorito, founder and CEO of Fiorito Limoncello. "And after renewing the limoncello market in the Netherlands it's time to capture new markets. Our business aim is to strengthen our position in export markets with a suitable premium portfolio. To begin with we are launching this summer in China and Australia where ready-to-drink cocktails are very popular. Other markets will soon follow."

Limoncello Tonic was developed with top bartenders for a perfect taste. Thanks to the refreshing combination of lemons, lemongrass and basil combined with the sparkling, light bitterness of a high-quality tonic water, Limoncello Tonic is the perfect drink to enjoy on a hot summer day. The tasty drink grants ultimate freedom: It can be enjoyed everywhere right from the cooled can, but also served as a festive aperitif in a glass of ice cubes. The eye-catching design in iridescent golden yellow is clear and sophisticated and reflects the premium and fresh character of all the ingredients.

Using the traditional family recipe, Fiorito Limoncello is made with hand-peeled zest of organic Sicilian lemons, giving this limoncello its mild and soft taste. Best-selling Limoncello Superiore meets the highest international quality standards and is the only limoncello permitted to carry the 'Superiore' hallmark in the Netherlands. Fiorito Limoncello has won several gold medals in prestigious international competitions.

Editor's notes:

Size: 250ml slimline can

Liquid contents: Fiorito Limoncello, tonic water, basil and natural lemon grass

Price: EUR 1.99 (RSP)

ABV: 5%

Launch: May 2020

Outlets: Albert Heijn

Countries: The Netherlands, China, Australia & more countries to come

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About Fiorito

Fiorito is a family-owned producer of artisanal quality spirits, founded in 2011 by the Dutch brothers Franco and Benno Fiorito. Fiorito Limoncello is a premium hand-made limoncello made according to the old Fiorito family recipe with organic lemons from Sicily. Fiorito Limoncello has been awarded double gold (2018) and several gold medals at the World Spirits Awards (WSA), a gold medal at the NY Spirits Competition (2018) and a silver medal at the prestigious IWSC several times. Fiorito further offers a Lemon Infused Rum, a limoncello with a lower alcohol content (Li) as well as various ready to drink variations.

Contact Fiorito Limoncello:

Franco Fiorito

[email protected]

SOURCE Fiorito Limoncello